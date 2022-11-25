Daily Nuggets: Quarter-Point Notes, Flooding, and Golden Knights Killer On Trade Block?

Happy Black Friday, everyone. Or as I like to call it, Thanksgiving’s hangover.

The Golden Knights are celebrating by offering tons of discounts in their team stores and are labeling it “Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medevil Monday.” They will play the Seattle Kraken tonight at 5 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights

Thanksgiving: What should the Vegas Golden Knights be thankful for this Holiday Season?

Quarter Mark: With American Thanksgiving marking the quarter mark of the NHL season, here are some notable/surprising statistics from the Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL Awards: It was a fan vote, but still, members of the Golden Knights did well in JFreshHockey’s quarter-season NHL Awards poll. I legitimately think Logan Thompson has a good shot at the Calder and Bruce Cassidy a shot at the Jack Adams.

But Thompson for the Vezina, Jack Eichel for the Hart or Selke, and Alex Pietrangelo for the Norris are just too far off for me. There are so many other good players that deserve these awards over them.

Here’s a Pacific Division standings update 25% through the season too—

VGK– 33 pts, SEA 25 pts, LAK 24 pts, CGY 21 pts, EDM 20 pts, VAN 17 pts, SJS 17 pts, ANA 13 pts.

Be sure to follow beat writer Owen Krepps on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Clip of the Day: Bridgestone Arena is flooded- which has caused the NHL to cancel tonight’s game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

BRIDGESTONE FLOODED: Video shot by Hayden Linfoot shows the impact of a water main break inside the arena. The @NHL officially postponed today’s game. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/l8O97yACX1 — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 25, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Villian to the Golden Knights, Timo Meier, might be on the San Jose Shark’s trade block. it certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the VGK if Meier was traded out of the division.

Philly: Three random Flyers thoughts 1/4 through the season, including some tidbits on Nolan Patrick.

Florida: Should Florida Panthers fans be worried that the team is currently outside of a playoff spot at the quarter-mark of the season?

Montreal: Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj have exceeded expectations with the Montreal Canadiens, which might prompt them to trade a veteran like Mike Matheson or Joel Edmundson.

It also looks like Juraj Slafkovsky might be headed to World Juniors 2023.

Dallas: Don’t look now, but Peter DeBoer’s Dallas Stars might be a darkhorse contender for the Stanley Cup, with Jason Robertson being one of the most underrated stars in all of the league and Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin having career resurgent seasons.

Washington: Nicolas Aube-Kubel had to include the infamous dent on the Stanley Cup in his 2022 Champs tattoo.

Colorado: With Evan Rodrigues on the shelf, the Avalanche made some roster moves.

Toronto: An unfortunate passing occurred on Thanksgiving as longtime Toronto Maple Leaf’s defenseman Borje Salming passed away at 71.