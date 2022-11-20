Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Trade Rumors, Tuch Involved in Wacky Goal

News and notes from around the NHL and for the Vegas Golden Knights for your Sunday.

Happy reading.

Vegas Golden Knights

Recap: Your new look game recap for the Golden Knight’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Takeaways: Here’s how Logan Thompson factored in on Mark Stone’s penalty shot goal.

Trade Rumors: The Golden Knight’s third line needs some work for the team to be true contenders. Could general manager Kelly McCrimmon swing a trade to bolster his team’s offense?

Injury Update: Nicolas Roy is out with a lower-body injury and is not traveling with the team.

Clip of the Day: What a strange goal here as Mark Giordano scores after Alex Tuch knocks in his own net.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

REVENGE: The Calgary Flames defeated the Florida Panthers Saturday night in the return game of Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar

Long Island: Like the Golden Knights, the New York Islanders could add another forward via trade.

Washington: Could the Washington Capitals seriously be interested in trading for Erik Karlsson?

Montreal: Flyers head coach John Tortorella was a tad upset with Cole Caufield’s buzzer-beater winner.

Pittsburgh: Future Hockey Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin is playing in career game no. 1,000 tonight.

Dallas: Roope Hintz continues to fly under the radar in the NHL as a solid top-six forward for the Stars.

Ottawa: Is this happening? Ryan Reynolds has met with a potential Ottawa Senators ownership group.

Buffalo: The Buffalo Sabres have claimed Tyson Jost off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg: Tough blow for the Winnipeg Jets, who lose Nikolaj Ehlers to a sports hernia.