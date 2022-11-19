Golden Game Gist: McDavid Scores Overtime Winner as Oilers Beat Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-1, 29 points) picked up a point in their first game of a two-game road trip Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers (10-8-0,20 points). Connor McDavid scored the 4-3 overtime game-winning goal for the Oilers as they beat the VGK in their first of four games this season.

Here’s our new “Golden Game Gist”- the new format for our game recaps here at Vegas Hockey Now.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

With Nicolas Roy injured, Michael Amadio drew back in on the Golden Knight’s third line and bumped Brett Howden down to play fourth-line center. Adin Hill made his seventh start of the season.

Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone (c)

Reilly Smith- William Karlsson- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter- Michael Amadio- Phil Kessel

Will Carrier- Brett Howden- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill/Logan Thompson

Nicolas Roy/Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton

FIRST PERIOD

1-0 EDM GOAL- The Oilers opened up the scoring with an early goal from Warren Foeggle . The Golden Knights were trapped in their own zone for an extensive period of time.

. The Golden Knights were trapped in their own zone for an extensive period of time. VGK PP- Dylan Holloway for hooking. Golden Knights had some solid chances, but most of them came from the outside. Michael Amadio replaced Nicolas Roy on the team’s second unit.

The Misfit line of Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Jonathan Marchessault had the best looks for the Golden Knights in the first period but were stopped by the Oiler’s defense and Stuart Skinner.

VGK PP- Jack Eichel drew a penalty after a drive to the net. The Golden Knights had a good chance, with Karlsson being stopped point-blank after Smith found him in the slot.

EDM PP- William Carrier took a penalty, but the Oilers’ red-hot powerplay was unable to score.

1-1 VGK GOAL- The Golden Knights fourth line won a puck battle and got the puck to their defenseman. Shea Theodore shot a puck off the back of Keegan Kolesar for the tying goal.

for the tying goal. The Golden Knights struggled with turnovers and escaped the first period tied at one on the road.

Major key alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/65u3Xb43Gc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 20, 2022

SECOND PERIOD

After some high-speed Oilers’ pressure, the Golden Knights third and first lines put together some solid shifts back-to-back in the offensive zone. Jack Eichel found Mark Stone cutting to the net and hit him for a chance, but the Golden Knights captain was hooked by Ryan Murray. Instead of a traditional penalty, Stone was awarded a penalty shot, the first in his NHL career.

2-1 VGK GOAL- Mark Stone went five-hole on Skinner to give the Golden Knights their first lead of the night.

look at this instead of the score pic.twitter.com/A9J4r6lk6v — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 20, 2022

VGK PP- Evan Bouchard took a high stick penalty on Paul Cotter.

2-2 EDM GOAL- Leon Draisaitl evened up the score after Darnell Nurse set allowed him to gain separation from defenders. Adin Hill had a hard time going left to right to make the save and stumbled in his attempt at a save.

evened up the score after Darnell Nurse set allowed him to gain separation from defenders. Adin Hill had a hard time going left to right to make the save and stumbled in his attempt at a save. EDM PP- Keegan Kolesar went off for holding, and the VGK made the kill.

EDM PP- Alec Martinez held up former teammate Mattias Janmark for a late-period Oilers powerplay chance. But Reilly Smith and William Karlsson had the best chance shorthanded.

THIRD PERIOD

3-2 EDM GOAL- In the remaining seconds of the Martinez penalty that carried over into the third, the Oilers scored. Zach Hyman got the goal after Smith was unable to get the puck out on the penalty kill. McDavid and Hyman worked the Golden Knight’s defense to score.

got the goal after Smith was unable to get the puck out on the penalty kill. McDavid and Hyman worked the Golden Knight’s defense to score. Skinner made a huge save on Eichel, who gained the zone with the Misfits.

McDavid started to take the game over with several scoring attempts off Golden Knight’s turnovers. Janmark had a big chance off the rush.

Theodore bobbled the puck in the neutral zone, and McDavid went in for a mini-breakaway after a spin-o-rama move. But a big save by Hill kept the Oilers only up by one.

3-3 VGK GOAL- Eichel made a strong play to keep the puck alive at the blue line. After some good passing, Mark Stone scored his second of the night.

'C' Mark score 😎 pic.twitter.com/zDENlurda4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 20, 2022

The Golden Knights first line, led by Chandler Stephenson’s speed, got several opportunities off turnovers late in the period.

But time expired in regulation, with the Golden Knights and Oilers tied at 3

OVERTIME

In overtime, who else but Connor McDavid ended the game with a highlight-reel overtime goal? The Golden Knights start their road trip off with a well-earned point.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Mark Stone

Up Next: Monday at 7:30 p.m. against the Vancouver Canucks in Van City.