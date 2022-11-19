Daily Nuggets: Helmet Changes, Eichel v McDavid, Blockbuster Trade Revenge Game

A small two-game road trip is on the horizon for the Vegas Golden Knights. After two losses, they find themselves back in the win category, as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Tonight it will be Connor McDavid vs. Jack Eichel as the Golden Knights meet the Oilers at 7:00 p.m. in Edmonton.

Elsewhere around the National Hockey League, the biggest NHL trade this offseason will now see the players involved face off against one another on their new teams.

Vegas Golden Knights

Injury Update: Forward Nicolas Roy has a lower-body injury and is not expected to play in the Golden Knight’s next two games. He’s not expected to travel for the VGK’s games in Edmonton and Vancouver.

Helmet changes: The NHL is making it mandatory for incoming players, starting with those who have entered the season in the 2019-20 season, to wear helmets during warmups.

This rule does not apply to players who entered the league before 19-20, which means Jonathan Marchessault, Brayden McNabb, and Will Carrier can continue to go bucketless.

Jack Eichel v Connor McDavid is tonight- can this rivalry be the next Sidney Crosby v Alex Ovechkin? McDavid is by far the more elite player in comparison to Eichel. But with the former no. 1 and no. 2 overall picks from the 2015 Draft Class now in the same division and on contending team, who knows?

These player rivalries only make the game better and push these athletes to the top of their games.

Just ask Sid and Ovi.

Clip of the Day: Here are the two in 2015 at the Stanley Cup Final in Chicago pre-draft.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Revenge Game 1: The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers made one of the biggest trades in recent NHL history this summer by swinging a trade that involved Matthew Tkachuk, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Mackenzie Weegar. They play each other for the first time this season at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Revenge Game 2: The Colorado Avalanche take on their Stanley Cup Champion goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, tonight at 4:00 p.m.

San Jose: Second in the league in scoring, defenseman Erik Karlsson could still be traded. Sheng Peng goes over the possible trade destinations for the Norris Trophy winner.

Minnesota: The Minnesota Wild have placed Tyson Jost on waivers. The Golden Knights are out Nic Roy right now, but cap space makes this silly little intrusive thought I have disappear, right?

Boston: A league executive has told Boston Hockey Now that Patrick Kane to the Bruins “makes sense.”

Arizona: Jakob Chychrun will not only return to the ice soon but also the NHL trade rumor market.

Washington: Could the Washington Capitals be interested in Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat?