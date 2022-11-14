WATCH: William Karlsson Refuses To Take Off Reverse Retro Jersey

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their third Golden Age commercial Monday night to promote their reverse retro jerseys. From Dumb and Dumber to head coach Lil Jon, they just keep getting better.

The video in question features the Karlssons- William, Emily, and Obi-Wan (the dog) getting ready for bed. Emily asks William if he is going to wear “that” again to bed, with William then revealing he is wearing the Golden Knight’s 2022-23 reverse retro jersey.

After William reassures Emily that he plans on doing such, Emily turns off the light, and the jersey starts to glow. There’s also a “post-credits” scene in this, so stick around for that.

When you love your #ReverseRetro jersey, you wear it day and knight 😉#TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/0ATeLG7Piz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 15, 2022

The attention to detail in all of the Golden Age videos has been great. So here are a couple of Easter Eggs we spotted in the video.

The video starts with establishing shots of photos in the Karlsson’s bedroom. Naturally, both Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault make cameos in some of the photos.

Obi-Wan Karlsson, the family’s dog, is also featured in the video, especially at the end.

Karlsson is reading a 2021-22 Golden Knights yearbook for his nighty read.

Obviously, the nod at the end is that the Golden Knight’s reverse retro jerseys glow in the dark.

Revealed on Oct. 20, the Golden Knights will sport their reverse retro jerseys for eight games this season.

They will be on sale starting tomorrow at select team stores and online before becoming more available on Nov. 20th. The jerseys make their first home appearance on Nov. 26 against the Vancouver Canucks.