Knights Nuggets: Reverse Retros Available, Fourth Line Magic

They’re here, and they’re selling like hotcakes. The Vegas Golden Knights reverse retro jerseys are now on sale at the team stores inside City National Arena, T-Mobile Arena, and Lifeguard Arena.

The Golden Knights play the San Jose Sharks at home tonight but will not be wearing their new jerseys. That will have to wait until Nov. 26th against the Vancouver Canucks for the jersey debut.

Here is what else is going on around the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: Comparing the Golden Knight’s two longest winning streaks in franchise history.

Bottom Six: What has been working well for the Golden Knight’s fourth line lately?

The Karlsson Homestead: William Karlsson loves the new reverse retros so much that he wears it to bed.

Clip of the Day: The Medieval Maniacs have breached the Arsenal in search of reverse retros.

Hmm I wonder what everyone’s doing at The Arsenal this morning 😜 pic.twitter.com/m4SdxAf6B8 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 15, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: An update on the contract extension talks with Montreal Canadiens star Cole Caufield.

Ottawa: Erik Karlsson shared a nice post honoring his former teammate, Daniel Alfredsson’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Colorado: Could Ryan O’Reilly return to the Colorado Avalanche? He wants to stay in St. Louis.

Dallas: At 38, Joe Pavelski is still doing it on the top line for the Dallas Stars.

Boston: The Boston Bruins continue to find ways to win and impress Jim Montgomery.

Philly: The sinking Philadelphia Flyers are trying to avoid another collapse, similar to last season.

Toronto: Matt Murray will return from injury to face his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.