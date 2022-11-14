Connect with us

Reverse Retro Jerseys On Sale Tomorrow For Golden Knights

6 hours ago

The Vegas Golden Knight’s reverse retro jerseys will be available to purchase starting Tuesday, Nov. 15th. They can be purchased exclusively at City National Arena, T-Mobile Arena, Lifeguard Arena, and online at vegasteamstore.com until Nov. 20. After that, the jerseys will become more accessible online.

The Arsenal at City National Arena will hold a special celebration at 9:00 a.m to usher in the new jerseys. It will include a meet and greet with Golden Knights arena staff and broadcasters and a blacklight photo room that will show off the jersey’s glow in the dark. The Golden Knights practice at CNA at 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, the Armory at T-Mobile will open at 10 a.m. and the Livery at Lifeguard Arena at 11:00 a.m.

The Golden Knight’s reverse retro jersey is an all-black jersey that can glow in the dark. The Vegas wordmark on the front is meant to replicate the wording of the Excalibur Hotel, and the number font is meant to resemble the old Stardust Hotel and Casino’s sign font. The team’s logo is on the shoulder.

These jerseys are confirmed to be appearing in eight games for the upcoming season. They are Nov. 26 vs. Vancouver, Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia, Dec. 17 vs. Islanders, Dec. 31 vs. Nashville, Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles, Jan. 14 vs. Edmonton, Jan. 16 vs. Dallas, and Jan. 21 vs. Washington.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights as editor-in-chief for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for The Boulder City Review, RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now. You can follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85

