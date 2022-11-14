Knights Nuggets: Nosek Drops Gloves, Stephenson Autograph Session

The Vegas Golden Knights are off Monday as they look to reset after losing their first game in their last ten. The St. Louis Blues defeated their Saturday night to snap the VGK’s nine-game winning streak.

Here’s what’s going on around the National Hockey League.

Vegas Golden Knights

Streaks: Comparing the Golden Knight’s two longest streaks in franchise history. They are the ten-gamer in 2020-21 and the most recent nine-gamer in 2022-23.

Max Pawn: Chandler Stephenson is doing an autograph signing session today at 4:30 p.m. at Max Pawn

Area 15: Members of the Golden Knights met with Season Ticket Holders at Area 15 Sunday afternoon.

CNA: An FYI, the Golden Knights are collecting canned foods at City National Arena for a food drive.

Former Knights: Tomas Nosek dropped the gloves in a rare tilt Sunday, and Nate Schmidt was hit from behind by Andre Burakovsky, which resulted in a scrum.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Could the Colorado Avalanche trade for Ryan O’Reilly or Jonathan Toews?

Florida: Former Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Montreal: Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki continue to lead the charge for the Montreal Canadiens.

Philly: After a surprising start to the season, the Philadelphia Flyers are starting to slump.

Washington: The Washington Capitals are struggling to find their footing in the Metropolitan Division.

Injury Updates: Jake Muzzin and TJ Brodie are both out for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Patrick Laine is expected to miss 3-4 weeks from the Columbus Blue Jackets with a sprained ankle.

Boston: Could the Boston Bruins find any takers on Mike Reilly in a potential NHL trade?