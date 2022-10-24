‘I’m Old Now, I Guess’- Kessel Apathetic on Setting Ironman Streak

Within the next 48 hours, Phil Kessel will set the record for consecutive regular season games played in the NHL. The “ironman” streak, if you will. He will tie Keith Yandle’s record with 989 games Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs and then set the new record against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

“It’s obviously really cool. It means I’ve played a lot of games right? I just try and play no matter what. Yeah. I like to play. I enjoy going out there and to play the games,” said Kessel after practice.

Kessel hasn’t missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he was a member of the Maple Leafs. His current streak started on Nov 3, 2009, which was 4,740 days ago.

“A lot of stuff has happened in my life (since then), and obviously, I am old now, I guess,” said Kessel.

A mixture of luck, his play style, and commitment to the great game of hockey all have resulted in Kessel breaking this milestone. Last season he even played in a game for the Arizona Coyotes before leaving in the first period to witness the birth of his first child.

“I think there’s obviously a lot of luck. You know, there are some nights you could have missed throughout the time and ended… there’s been plenty of those, but it just hasn’t,” said Kessel.

In these 989 games, Kessel has scored just under 400 goals, nearly 1,000 NHL points, received Lady Byng votes six times, been traded three times, and he has won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kessel’s personality is that of a laid-back guy. So all the cameras and microphones in his face might be giving him PTSD flashbacks to his time in Toronto, the biggest hockey media market in the world.

“I don’t like it. You all know that. I kind of just keep to my own,” he said on being the center of attention.

The attention to Kessel has been coming not only from the media but from his teammates as well. Logan Thompson gave Kessel an extra-long hug after he walked away from his lockerroom stall, and fellow goaltender Adin Hill shared what it was like to play with Kessel in Arizona.

“Yeah, he’s just kind of got that relaxed personality like he’s been through it all. He’s won a couple of cups and brings that experience to the team. He has a lot of character and a lot of personality, and he’s just a fun guy to be around,” said Hill.

After Monday’s morning skate, Kessel was picked to lead the team’s stretch, which got a lot of stick taps.

During Bruce Cassidy’s Monday morning media availability Jesse Granger of the Athletic started off his question by saying, “He’s a guy who doesn’t like the attention…” Cassidy interrupted him and said “and he doesn’t like to stretch either, I’m sure some of you already knew that,” which got a chuckle.

“He’s kind of in an ‘aw shucks’ mood right now… but the next 24 hours for him are pretty special when he’ll thinks back to it,” added Cassidy.

Kessel was signed by the Golden Knights in free agency and has one point in six games so far this season. He has been moved down to the team’s third line to play with Brett Howden and Michael Amadio. Kessel has amassed 957 career points in 1210 career NHL games with five different teams.