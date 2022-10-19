Dukes and Duchess Daily: Every Leaked Reverse Retro Jersey So Far

We’re going to continue changing the name of the daily until we have something that fits. Today we’re playing off the Vegas Golden Knight’s medieval theme once more. Yesterday we did Medievil Maniac Morning, but that doesn’t work now, considering it’s 1:30.

Anyway, It’s jersey season in the NHL as all 32 teams have teased their reverse retro jerseys. Some of these sweaters have been leaked already. But first some news and notes from around the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights

Calgary: Your full game report of the Vegas Golden Knight’s loss to the Calgary Flames.

After the game Bruce Cassidy stated that the skill players for the VGK had a quiet game.

Minnesota: Reflecting back on the Marc-Andre Fleury trade once more. How have things changed?

Reverse Retros

Below are links to the six NHL teams have had their reverse retro jerseys leaked so far. The Golden Knights are one of them, which you can see in the featured image above.

I highly reccomend checking out Icethetics on Twitter in preparation for this wave of jersey drops.

Washington: Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper is already set with his new reverse retro pads.

Clip of the Day: Here’s the Golden Knight’s reverse retro teaser clip that reveals absolutely nothing. Another teaser that shows glimpses of the jerseys is expected to drop around 1:30 pm and then the full reveal is expected Thursday for every team.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Ouch. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out 12 weeks with a knee injury.

Florida: Ouch pt 2. The Florida Panthers have placed star defenseman Aaron Ekblad on LTIR.

Boston: Without Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Bruins blue line is depleted.

Washington: Connor Brown is now out long-term for the Washington Capitals.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks are still looking for their first win of the season. They are 0-5.

Philadelphia: On the other end of the spectrum, the Philadelphia Flyers are suprisingly 3-0 so far!?

Long Island: Can Oliver Wahlstrom provide the New York Islanders with some much needed scoring?

Montreal: Kaiden Guhle is quickly earning the trust of Montreal Canadiens head coach Marty St. Louis.