Golden Knights Daily: New Practice Lines and Monkey in the Middle

Preseason is almost over for the Vegas Golden Knights as they will play their final exhibition game Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes in Boise, Idaho. But over in Europe, the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks have gotten a head start on the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

Vegas Golden Knights News

Salt Lake City: Preseason takeaways from the Golden Knight’s special venue game against the LA Kings.

Czechia: Former teammates of Jaromir Jagr reflect on what could be the end of the legend’s career.

Lines: The Golden Knights iced new line combinations at Friday’s practice.

They are- Marchessault- Eichel- Smith Howden- Stephenson- Stone Amadio- Karlsson- Kessel Cotter- Roy- Kolesar Rondbjerg- Manninen- Leschyshyn Martinez- Pietrangelo McNabb- Theodore Korczak/Bischoff- Hutton Thompson/Hill/Patera. No Carrier or Whitecloud

Injury Updates: After Friday’s practice, Bruce Cassidy stated that Zach Whitecloud is skating and should return soon. He also mentioned that William Carrier remains out and is now questionable for the start of the regular season.

Bottom-Six: The Golden Knight’s fourth line is “nowhere close to where it needs to be,” says Cassidy.

Free Agency: Are the Golden Knights waiting for the season to start to sign RFA defenseman Nic Hague?

Stay tuned for a story on Jake Bischoff today and his journey back from a lengthy knee injury.

Clip of the Day: Phil Kessel and Reilly Smith played monkey in the middle with Adin Hill Friday.

Smith and Kessel are playing monkey in the middle with Adin Hill pic.twitter.com/szPF59x3eJ — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) October 7, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Prague: The start of the regular season is underway with the NHL Global Series in Prague!

Calgary: As expected, the Calgary Flames have signed Mackenzie Weegar to an extension.

Dallas: The Dallas Stars have welcomed newly-extended Jason Robertson back to practice.

Pittsburgh: Teddy Blueger is making significant progress in his return to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado: Five burning questions for the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23.

Washington: Meet Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

Vancouver: Tyler Myers is out 2-4 weeks with lower-body injury for the Vancouver Canucks.