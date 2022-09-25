Golden Knights Gameday 0.1: Preseason Begins: Lines and Notes vs Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0 preseason) begin their 2022-23 preseason campaign Sunday evening in Denver, Colorado, where they will play the Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0 preseason) at 6:00 pm.

The Avalanche are overachieving with two preseason games today. They play the Minnesota Wild at 1:00 and then the Golden Knights at 6 with completely different squads. Only in the preseason!

With it being preseason, the focus of these games is much less on team structure and more on individual players. Who is standing out to try and win a spot with the Golden Knights out of camp?

Who to Watch

The projected Golden Knights lineup features a lot of players on the fence about a solidified position with the team. Paul Cotter, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Jake Leschyshyn, who are all waiver eligible this season, will play in tonight’s game. Players who have a roster spot secured but not an assigned role just yet, such as Brett Howden, Michael Amadio, Keegan Kolesar, and William Carrier, will also play.

This game will also give us our first game-action look at Bruce Cassidy as the Golden Knight’s head coach. His systems, which he has tried to implement in training camp, will be on display.

In goal, the VGK will roll with Michael Hutchinson and Jiri Patera. Both will play. Isaiah Saville is also traveling with the team, just in case.

How to Watch/Listen

6:00 pm on PT KTNV Channel 13 and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.

Projected Golden Knights Lines

William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar

Byron Froese- Brett Howden- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg- Jake Leschyshyn- Zach Dean

Paul Cotter- Ivan Morozov- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ben Hutton- Zach Whitecloud

Jake Bischoff- Lukas Cormier

Zack Hayes- Brayden Pachal

Michael Hutchinson/Jiri Patera/Isaiah Saville

Projected Avalanche Lines

TBA

Up Next

The Golden Knights will likely ice a completely different squad for their next preseason game on Monday at home. They play the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 pm. The team will rush home from Denver after tonight and get set for the second of seven preseason games and the first at T-Mobile Arena.