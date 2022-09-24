Golden Knights Wrap: Gearing Up For Preseason, Trade Rumors

Ladies and gentlemen, the Vegas Golden Knights play preseason hockey in less than 24 hours. The team will be in Colorado, for game one of their preseason/training camp schedule against the Avalanche.

Today, we’ll have coverage from the final day of pure-practice training camp at City National Arena.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the Penguins are working on an extension for one of their goaltenders, the Bruins signed a veteran defenseman, and John Tortorella is solidifying himself in Philadelphia.

Vegas Golden Knights

City National: Paul Cotter, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Jake Leschyshyn are all eyeing a roster spot in Golden Knight’s training camp. They all got promoted to the ‘big locker room’ for camp.

Injury Updates: On Thursday, Kelly McCrimmon officially ruled out Nolan Patrick for the season.

Mark Stone remains in a red jersey in training camp but is recovering well from his back surgery.

Brendan Brisson, who wore a red jersey on day one of training camp, is back to normal colors too.

Free Agency: Outside of some injured parties, Nicolas Hague is the only player absent from Golden Knight’s training camp. Elliotte Friedman says teams are wondering if the VGK are up to something.

Training Camp: Here is every line combination from Golden Knight’s training camp.

Here’s the team’s training camp roster and schedule if you need it as well. All practices are open to the public at City National Arena. The first three days of all-day practices have concluded.

Meme of the Day: Some Flyers players are not adjusting well to John Tortorella’s new systems.

Oh my god, John Tortorella already killed someone. pic.twitter.com/6sCA7Ks9Py — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) September 23, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Calgary: The Calgary Flames have put Tyler Toffoli on their first line with Jonathan Huberdeau.

Dallas: Tyler Seguin is confident he can get back to his normal self with the Dallas Stars.

Boston: The Boston Bruins have invited Anton Stralman to their training camp.

Toronto: Will Auston Matthews beat out Nathan Mackinnon as the NHL’s highest-paid player soon?

Chicago: Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews don’t plan on leaving the Chicago Blackhawks (yet).

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly working on a contract extension with Tristan Jarry.

San Jose: Five things the San Jose Sharks must do to make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Long Island: Ilya Sorokin’s plans for this upcoming season include “stopping puck.”

Philly: With Sean Couturier out, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella will look for more out of Kevin Hayes.

Montreal: Cole Caufield is having fun at Montreal Canadiens training camp.