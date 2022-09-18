Connect with us

Golden Knights Wrap: Fleury Pranks Crosby, Foley To Buy Soccer Club

Published

3 hours ago

on

Bill Foley and Kelly McCrimmon Vegas Golden Knights owner and general manager (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)
Happy Sunday, everyone. The Vegas Golden Knights have an off-day from Rookie Faceoff scrimmages and will finish off their tournament schedule at 12:30 on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Traditional training camp then starts on Wednesday, so strap in for an exciting season!

Vegas Golden Knights

Rookie Camp: Miss any of the Golden Knights rookie camp scrimmages? No worries. Here are the top players that stood out in game one against the Arizona Coyotes and game two vs. the LA Kings.

Pacific Division: Here’s an updated look at the Pacific Division. With the Golden Knights missing the playoffs last season, we’ve got you covered on keeping tabs with the; San Jose Sharks, Edmonton OilersSeattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings, and Calgary Flames.

We’ll be finishing up the series today with the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks.

MGMT: Vegas Golden Knight owner Bill Foley is reportedly in talks to buy Premier League soccer team AFC Bournemouth as the Las Vegas sports expansion continues.

Clip of the Day: Marc-Andre Fleury is back to his old tricks.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

San Jose: He’s back again? Watch as Joe Thornton appears on the ice with the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary: Nazem Kadri left the Colorado Avalanche in style to join the Calgary Flames.

Montreal: Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is reportedly working the phones looking to add a defenseman or goaltender to his team. When can we expect an extension to Cole Caufield?

TSN: Canadiens’ new captain Nick Suzuki is working on improving his French.

Winnipeg: Mark Schiefele is ‘stunned’ that the Winnipeg Jets stripped Blake Wheeler’s captaincy.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

