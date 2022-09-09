Golden Knights Wrap: Waiting For Hague, Training Camp

We’re currently in the calm before the storm when it comes to hockey season. The Vegas Golden Knights will be releasing their training camp roster any moment now. Some NHL teams have already done so.

Golden Knights rookie camp starts next Wednesday with normal training camp following the next Wednesday on Sept. 21. Before you know it, hockey season will be upon us once more.

Vegas Golden Knights

Nic Hague: One matter of business the Golden Knights need to address before training camp is the re-signing of restricted free agent Nicolas Hague. Updates have been scarce since Kelly McCrimmon stated in late August that signing Hague would be “priority number one.”

Rookie Camp: Here’s the Golden Knights rookie camp roster and schedule for their trip to San Jose.

Prospects: Brendan Brisson, who will compete in rookie camp, has perhaps the best shot at making the team.

Jerseys: The Golden Knights jerseys were ranked second-worst by NHL fans. But their overall look could change as the reverse retro jerseys for the VGK have seemingly been released.

Lake Mead: Which happens first? The Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, or the lake hits deadpool?

TV: The Golden Knights national broadcast schedule has been released.

Just for Fun: How NHL teams got their names.

Analysis: Did the Golden Knights, who missed the playoffs last season, even improve this offseason?

What will the team’s line combinations look like with Phil Kessel and no more Max Pacioretty?

National Hockey League

PTO World: Professional tryouts are starting to be handed out like candies. Jimmy Vesey gets one with the Rangers, Danny DeKeyser with the Canucks, and Zach-Aston Reese with the Maple Leafs.

Philly: Uh oh. John Tortorella already has “major worries” with the Flyers locker room.

Long Island: Three potential stadium series ideas and matchups for the New York Islanders.

Calgary: New Flame Nazem Kadri did some charity work.

Montreal: Mathieu Perreault has retired, and Jonathan Drouin has changed his number.