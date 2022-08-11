Connect with us

BREAKING: Robin Lehner To Miss Entire 2022-23 Season

Published

4 hours ago

on

Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 season as he will require hip surgery. The announcement was made by the Golden Knights via Twitter on Thursday morning.

A timeline for Lehner’s recovery, as well as a date for his surgery, will be determined at a later date.

Lehner is entering his fourth year with the Golden Knights. He struggled in 2021-22 after taking over the starting role from Marc-Andre Fleury full-time. Last season he posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average in 44 games played.

He has three seasons remaining on his contract with the VGK, which pays him $5 million per season. Lehner will most certainly be placed on LTIR by the VGK. The Golden Knights can use this cap space to re-sign Nicolas Hague and Jake Leschyshyn, who remain unsigned restricted free agents.

All the best to Lehner as he goes through a challenging time in his hockey career.

The Golden Knights have Laurent Brossoit, Logan Thompson, and Michael Hutchinson as other goaltenders on the team.

This story is being updated in real-time. Check back later for more updates.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

