Connect with us

Golden Knights Prospects

Golden Knights Re-Sign Silver Knights Captain Brayden Pachal

Published

1 day ago

on

Brayden Pachal Henderson Silver Knights (Photo- Henderson Silver Knights via Twitter)

The Vegas Golden and Henderson Silver Knights have re-signed defenseman Brayden Pachal. The deal is a one-year contract worth $750,000. Pachal’s qualifying offer was $787k.

Pachal played two games in March with the Golden Knights against the Jets and Wild when the VGK were banged up with injuries. In 65 games with the Silver Knights, last season Pachal scored two goals and nine assists for 11 points 65 games. He was named the Silver Knights captain in late Janurary 2022.

This is a depth signing for the Golden Knight’s farm. Pachal was one of the team’s restricted free agents. Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, and Nicolas Hague still have to be signed by general manager Kelly McCrimmon. The Golden Knights have roughly $6.4 million in cap space but can put Laurent Brossoit and Nolan Patrick’s contract on LTIR with Shea Weber.

 

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously