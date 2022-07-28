Golden Knights Re-Sign Silver Knights Captain Brayden Pachal

The Vegas Golden and Henderson Silver Knights have re-signed defenseman Brayden Pachal. The deal is a one-year contract worth $750,000. Pachal’s qualifying offer was $787k.

Pachal played two games in March with the Golden Knights against the Jets and Wild when the VGK were banged up with injuries. In 65 games with the Silver Knights, last season Pachal scored two goals and nine assists for 11 points 65 games. He was named the Silver Knights captain in late Janurary 2022.

This is a depth signing for the Golden Knight’s farm. Pachal was one of the team’s restricted free agents. Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, and Nicolas Hague still have to be signed by general manager Kelly McCrimmon. The Golden Knights have roughly $6.4 million in cap space but can put Laurent Brossoit and Nolan Patrick’s contract on LTIR with Shea Weber.