Golden Knights Wrap: Schedule Released, Draft Preview, and Rumors Galore

Things are quiet in the NHL right now. But that will most certainly change in the next 24 hours as the 2022 NHL Draft is slated for Thursday night. The Golden Knights do not have a pick in the first round as they traded it to the Buffalo Sabres in the Jack Eichel deal. Still, the draft is one of the most important dates in the offseason as every general manager looks to reshape his team either through trading, prepping for free agency, or by building through the draft itself.

The NHL trade winds are swirling up to hurricane-level winds right now with JT Miller, Alex DeBrincat, and Jesper Bratt all having their names on the trade block. The Golden Knights, a team that always likes to be involved in big trade rumors, have been silent so far.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Draft: A look at every Golden Knights pick in the NHL Draft and what that means for this year’s event. The Golden Knights draft first at 48th overall.

Trade Rumors: Could the Golden Knights make a big splash at the draft via trade? Could either William Karlsson or Nicolas Hague be on the trade block?

Schedule: The Golden Knights released their schedule this afternoon. 82 regular-season games, 6 preseason games, and hopefully some in the postseason.

Offseason Calander: Here’s yet another update to the Golden Knights offseason calendar with the preseason schedule now set and rookie camp from July 11-16 at City National Arena.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and Draft Outlook

Pittsburgh: What’s going on with Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall’s plans to re-sign pending UFA’s Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?

The Penguins took a small step forward in their offseason approach and signed backup goaltender Casey DeSmith to a two-year extension on Tuesday.

Boston: Will Patrice Bergeron be coming back for at least one more season with the Boston Bruins?

Now that Bruce Cassidy is gone and in Las Vegas, Jake DeBrusk has redacted his trade request from the Boston Bruins. Coincidence or no?

Colorado: Longtime NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment sadly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53.

Florida: Is Joe Thornton done?

San Jose: Meet the new guy, Mike Grier, who has been named the new general manager for the San Jose Sharks.

Long Island/Philly: The situation with Russia and Ukraine is affecting Russian-born NHL players such as Ilya Sorokin and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov, who is now serving in the Navy.

Washington: An updated look at the Washington Capitals goalie plans heading into the 2022-23 season.

Vancouver: The Canucks have a lot of players on the NHL Trade Block such as JT Miller and Tyler Myers.

Montreal: Will Shane Wright go first overall tomorrow to the Montreal Canadiens? Marco D’Amico thinks so.