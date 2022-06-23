STAYING: Golden Knights Reportedly Set To Re-Sign Reilly Smith To 3 Year Deal

The Vegas Golden Knights have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to re-sign Reilly Smith to a three-year contract. The deal in question is said to be within the $5 million range. The news was first reported by Frank Seravalli from the Daily Faceoff.

According to Seravalli, the official deal will be announced at a later date as the Golden Knights have some salary cap managing to go through before they made the deal official.

The 31-year-old Smith was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13th. His five-year $25 million contract that he signed with the Florida Panthers in 2016 has come to an end. Smith was acquired by the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

As an original Golden Knight, Smith led the team in playoff scoring during the team’s 2018 run to the Stanley Cup Final. He is fifth all-time in games played, fourth in assists, and third in both goals and points for the Vegas Golden Knights all-time.

In 2021-22 Smith scored 16 goals and 22 assists and 38 points. He missed most of the second half of the season with a knee injury that caused him to be placed on LTIR. His career-high is that of 60 points, which he scored in the Golden Knight’s inaugural season.

The deal is not yet official, but the Golden Knights are expected to be up against the salary cap once more with this extension. They acquired nearly $5.2 million in cap space after trading Evgenii Dadonov for Shea Weber last week.

The Golden Knights still have to sign Mattias Janmark, Brett Howden, Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague, and Keegan Kolesar as notable free agents.

This story is being updated in real-time, check back later for updates.