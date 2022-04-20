Golden Knights Wrap: Fleury Not Retiring, Kings and Preds Win, Updated Playoff Odds

These last five games for the Golden Knights are all must-win. Unless the LA Kings fall off of a cliff, the Golden Knights will likely have to win-out the rest of the season to make it to the playoffs. They will play the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at home. The Capitals are coming off a win against the Avs.

Let’s jump straight into the updated playoff odds and stories of the day regarding the Golden Knights.

The Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks all got points on Tuesday night.

Vegas: the VGK need Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty to perform in these last five games.

Los Angeles: The Kings prevailed over their in-state rival, the Anaheim Ducks, with Jonathan Quick making 29 of 30 saves. This is a huge blow to the Golden Knight’s playoff odds.

Calgary: The Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames played Tuesday night in what could potentially be a first-round matchup. The Predators took this one in the shootout 3-2.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks got a point but were set back in their playoff push losing to the Ottawa Senators in the shootout.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Analysis: The Vancouver Canucks are now tied with the Golden Knights in the standings. Both teams have five games remaining. So not only do the Golden Knights have to chase the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific, they will have to fend off the Canucks as well. The Kings have four games remaining against three non-playoff teams and then the Canucks themselves.

Both the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are gaining ground on the Canucks and Golden Knights in the Wild Card slots. If the Wild or Blues earn just one more point each both the Stars and Predators will be mathematically eliminated from a top-3 spot in the Central. So these teams are not going anywhere in the Wild Card slots. The Golden Knight’s most likely route to the playoffs continues to be 3rd in the Pacific.

Here’s a look at the numbers themselves.

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 104 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/114 max points)

Tiebreaker- 45 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 94 points.

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points/106 max points)

Tiebreaker- 40 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 92 points

Games Remaining- 4 games (8 potential points/100 max points)

Tiebreaker- 37 ROW

Final Schedule- CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 93 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/103 max points)

Tiebreaker- 41 ROW

Final Schedule- TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 91 points

Games Remaining- 6 games (12 potential points/103 max points)

Tiebreaker- 39 ROW

Final Schedule- EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche

Relevant Games on Wednesday- DAL/EDM 5:30, WSH/VGK 7:00

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points.

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/97 max points)

Tiebreaker- 37 ROW

Final Schedule- WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/97 max points)

Tiebreaker- 35 ROW

Final Schedule- MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

Meme of the Day: Here’s a recent photo of Brendan Brisson watching the Golden Knights playoff push.

great mystery of hockey twitter: where is this kids’ parents pic.twitter.com/rHM0Toj9L5 — alyssa (@lyssax86) April 16, 2022

NHL News, Injury Updates, and National Hockey Now

Minnesota: He’s not done yet. Marc-Andre Fleury wants to play at least one more season in the NHL.

Pittsburgh: With the playoffs just around the corner, Pittsburgh Penguins starting goaltender Tristan Jarry has been seen walking around in a scooter with his current injury.

Boston: In a rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, the Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. This snapped the Blues’ 10-game winning streak.

Colorado: Will the Dallas Stars be the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round opponent in the playoffs?

Florida: In big moments, Florida Panthers can call on Sasha Barkov and he has delivered.

Philly: Could hometown boy Johnny Gaudreau sign with the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason?

Washington: The Washington Capitals will likely be bringing back the ‘screaming eagle’ jerseys.