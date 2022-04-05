Golden Knights Wrap: Lehner Deletes Twitter, Stone and Patches Skating

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in Nevada to start this week, but will play the same opponent in the Vancouver Canucks tomorrow. The team is coming off of an overtime win where defenseman Shea Theodore played hero and scored the overtime game-winning goal.

Starting goaltender Robin Lehner returned in net for the VGK after missing roughly a month with a lower-body injury. Lehner’s will be critical to the success of the Golden Knights during the stretch run. He has one less distraction in front of him though as he has deleted his Twitter account.

“I just thought it was time. It is unfortunate. It has been a very good tool for me to help a lot of people but it has also been a good tool that has not been good for me as well. At the end of the day, I have to take care of myself first. It has not been an easy climate for us out there. I have been fine with that before but sometimes enough is enough,” said Lehner after Tuesday’s morning skate.

Standings Update: Central- COL 104, MIN 91, STL 88. Pacific- CGY 91, LAK 86, EDM 85. Wild Card- NSH 82, VGK 82 Out- DAL 81, WPG 76, VAN 74.

Important Games on Tonight: MIN/NSH 5:00 pm, NYI/DAL 5:30 pm, SJS/EDM 7:30 pm.

The Golden Knight’s defense is nearly fully-healthy and with Brayden McNabb and Alec Martinez back, Shea Theodore is back to his normal self and has been stellar as of late.

Speaking of injuries, head coach Peter DeBoer was asked about every injured member of the team in a rapid-fire fashion by Jesse Granger of the Athletic. While somewhat comedic, DeBoer, unfortunately, listed every player on the mend for the Golden Knights as “not close.”

“There is no calvary coming,” DeBoer joked.

🎥 DeBoer: The race to the finish line here is going to be who gets the best goaltending down the stretch. That's not a secret and I think it's the same come playoff time. pic.twitter.com/ezzxX1bOXe — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 5, 2022

On the bright side, both Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty are skating, albeit separately in Rink B at City National Arena. Also, Pavel Dorofeyev has been sent back down to the Henderson Silver Knights.

NHL News, Retirements, and National Hockey Now

Anaheim: After 17 seasons in the NHL, Anaheim Ducks legend Ryan Getzlaf will retire after this season. A Stanley Cup Champion, 2x World Junior Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and World Cup of Hockey Champion, Getzlaf is one of the most underrated players of the last era of hockey. He is first all-time in assists, points, and games played in Ducks history. He’s a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer in my books.

Chicago: Also in retirement land, Marian Hossa will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Blackhawks.

Vancouver: The Canucks have struggled all season with slow starts, and it is driving Bruce Boudreau crazy. This is something the Golden Knights will look to take advantage of Wednesday night.

Colorado: Bowen Byram is back for the Avalanche and will play Tuesday night against the Penguins. General manager Joe Sakic has also re-signed former Erie Otter Kuris MacDermid to a two-year deal.

Boston: Both Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak are now out for the Boston Bruins.

Florida: Jonathan Huberdeau has set the all-time single-season point record for the Florida Panthers.

Toronto: Auston Matthews has done the same with the Toronto Maple Leafs in goal scoring, tying the record for most goals in a single-season with 54 goals.

San Jose: Nick Cicek has signed his first NHL contract with the San Jose Sharks.

Long Island: It would take a hail-mary, but the New York Islanders could still make the playoffs.

Washington: Here’s a solid question- who is the starting goaltender for the Washington Capitals?

It’s certainly not Marc-Andre Fleury, who the Caps were reportedly interested in before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Being a Pittsburgh Penguin and Vegas Golden Knight at heart Fleury said no to a potential deal and now he is in Minnesota, rocking a new pair of slick pads.