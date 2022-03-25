Golden Knights Wrap: NHL Pushing For Playoff Salary Cap, Kucherov Rule

Happy Friday everyone, stay tuned for a full feature later from Vegas Hockey Now on Evgenii Dadonov.

Some of you readers pulling my leg on how I keep saying that the Vegas Golden Knights found their offense. Last Thursday it seemed like they turned the corner against the Florida Panthers. But we all know what happened next with the VGK getting shut out the next two games.

Maybe, just maybe, the Golden Knights game this past Thursday against the Nashville Predators will be the game in which the team finally turns the corner.

Re-adding Evgenii Dadonov has certainly helped the offense as the Golden Knights got goals Thursday from six different players.

Here are your takeaways from the Golden Knights 6-1 victory as well as an injury update on Brett Howden

Vegas: Here’s a recap of the entire Evgenii Dadonov situation if you need a recap. Essentially the NHL voided a trade due to some paperwork issues and now Dadonov is killing it in his return to the Golden Knights.

TSN: The Dadonov situation is causing the NHL to push for no-trade clause lists to be submitted to the league itself before trades are made.

Standings Update: Central- COL 95, MIN 80, STL 79 Pacific- CGY 84, LAK 79, EDM 77 Wild Card: NSH 78, DAL 75

Out: VGK 74, VAN 71, WPG 70, ANA 65, SJS 64, CHI 57, SEA 46, ARZ 44

TSN: NHL general managers are currently having discussions regarding implementing a salary cap in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We might be getting close to seeing a “Kucherov rule” to keep teams at bay with using LTIR to overspend past the salary cap. This likely won’t happen for a few years, but this could have huge ramifications on Kelly McCrimmon and the Golden Knights cap outlook.

Clip of the Day:

Go Ben Go! We’re all behind you, true Edmonton Legend! https://t.co/q4gIrFeltT — Zach Hyman (@ZachHyman) March 25, 2022

NHL News, Salary Cap Discussions and National Hockey Now

Arizona: Dadonov was not the only player to stay with his team despite trade rumors. Why didn’t Jakob Chychrun or two-time Stanley Cup Champion Phil Kessel get moved at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

Montreal: Speaking of deals that didn’t happen it looks like a Jeff Petry trade will have to wait until the summer.

Calgary: It appears that Sean Monahan is a healthy scratch for the Calgary Flames.

Atlantic: The Boston Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night with David Pastrnak scoring a hat-trick. What does this mean for the Atlantic Division playoff race and the Florida Panthers?

Both Ben Chiarot and Claude Giroux made their debuts with the Florida Panthers. Giroux scored his first point with the Panthers just one minute into the game. It took him 36 seconds.

San Jose: Sharks head coach Bob Boughner hopes that Logan Couture is just day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury.

Philly: With the Flyers done for the season, prospects coming in and making an impact are one of the few signs of life fans in Philly have. Hayden Hodgson scored his first NHL goal and assist in the Flyers win (!) Thursday night.

Detroit: Bob Duff is at it again with the in-depth Detroit Red Wings history features. I would do these for the Golden Knights if the team wasn’t four and half years old.

Washington: Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been fined $2,000 for diving.