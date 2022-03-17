Robin Lehner Denies Reports That He is Out for Season…Again

There has been a lot of rumors swirling around the Vegas Golden Knights goaltending. Robin Lehner has endured a tough season and struggled with multiple injuries. He is once again on the mend with a lower-body injury, and once again battling national reporter Frank Seravalli on Twitter.

Lehner and Reilly Smith were placed on injured reserve three days ago.

In Lehner’s absence, the tandem of Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson allowed 17 goals in the last three games. Head coach Peter DeBoer vented his frustrations after Tuesday night’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets in which he pulled Brossoit.

“They just didn’t get in front of enough pucks. It’s pretty simple. I am not a goaltending expert but you have to get in front of a couple,” DeBoer deadpanned.

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is Monday. Given the struggles, it is reasonable to assume that the Golden Knights and GM Kelly McCrimmon are browsing the trade market with more than a passing interest.

Netminders Joonas Korpisalo, Jake Allen, and Alexander Georgiev could solve the Golden Knights issue.

But what is Lehner’s prognosis? Rumors and reports indicated he could be out for the season.

Acquiring a starting goalie only make sense if Lehner is out for the rest of the season. Reports that Lehner could miss the rest of the regular season and the start of the playoffs was first reported by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff.

You may recall Lehner poked Seravalli last month over a report that Lehner had a torn labrum. “Dr. Seravalli,” Lehner chirped.

On Thursday Robin Lehner used Twitter to deny the latest rumors surrounding his health.

No true. Again… 🤦 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) March 18, 2022

More information regarding Lehner will likely come out over the next couple of days. What was “not true” is still unknown. Seravalli may have gotten pieces of the puzzle right, but the initial rumor of Lehner potentially missing the rest of the regular season seems to be false.

And the rumor of Lehner requiring crutches after surgery on his knee also appears to be false.

But the Vegas Golden Knights might still look for a goaltender at the NHL trade deadline.

Lehner has played in 38 games this season and has a .909% save percentage with a 2.77 goals-against-average. Injuries have cost him a chance to find a rhythm this season. The Golden Knights have lost five straight games, all without Lehner in net.

The free fall has put their previously safe playoff position in grave jeopardy. The Golden Knights are currently in the last Western Conference wild-card position. They are 4-9-1 since Jack Eichel joined the lineup.

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. The puck drops just after 7:30 p.m.