NHL Trade Rumor Roundup: Hertl, Chiarot, Miller, Giroux, and DeBrusk

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a week away and we are starting to see some teams preparing with the Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens making presumptive moves.

It is unknown what Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has up his sleeves given his team’s current salary cap issues and their underperformance on the ice. They have lost ten of their last 14 games, are 4-9-1 with Jack Eichel in the lineup, and have given up 17 goals in their last three.

McCrimmon, DeBoer, and Foley seem to have their hands tied. But don’t be surprised if they manage to make a move to wake up this team.

Vegas: Here is yet another recap of the Golden Knights loss, this time to the Winnipeg Jets. The Golden Knights finish off their five-game road trip with zero wins and zero points in the standings.

Jonathan Marchessault taking another penalty in anger and Peter DeBoer calling out his goaltending are among the takeaways from the latest Golden Knights loss.

Here’s a comprehensive list of every Vegas Golden Knight injury. Will Alec Martinez ever return?

Updated Western Conference Standings

Pacific: CGY 79, LAK 74, EDM 70, Central: COL 91, STL 76, NSH 74

Wild Card: MIN 72, VGK 68 | DAL 67, VAN 67, WPG 66, ANA 65, SJS 60

CHI 53, ARZ 44, SEA 42

This road trip for #VegasBorn – 5 players have left with injury/COVID

– Sabres fans get in Eichel's head

– Both Tuch and Krebs score

– 18-year-old Cole Sillinger scores a HT

– 3 career goal Mark Friedman scores

– Logan Stanley scores a Gordie Howe — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) March 16, 2022

Five reasons to be optimistic about the Golden Knights.

Five reasons to be worried about the Golden Knights.

WATCH: After nearly a minute of play where he still had to make more saves, Jonathan Quick finally for the attention of a referee to alert him that his mask had a strap loose. There seriously needs to be a rule for this. Props to Quick for staying in the play. If I were him I would have flipped the net to stop play.

Could you imagine what Robin Lehner or Jordan Binnington would have done in this situation?

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Joe Sakic and the Colorado Avalanche broke the NHL trade market open by making two trades this week. Josh Manson and Nico Strum are the newest members of the Avalanche. But that status will likely not stay for the pair as the Avs seem to have a big trade cooking.

Philly: Among the top names at this year’s 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux. Sam Carchidi looks back on Giroux’s Flyers career as he nears what could be the end of his Flyers career. He will play his 1,000th career NHL game Thursday and will likely be traded soon after.

“We would be happy for him,” said Flyers forward Sean Couturier on Giroux’s likely departure.

Montreal: “There’s got to be interest in Jake Allen on the trade front,” said TSN’s Darren Dreger on the Montreal Hockey Now Podcast last week.

The Canadiens and Minnesota Wild are also reportedly discussing Jack McBain.

Many teams are interested in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot as the Habs are now keeping him out of the lineup before they trade him to prevent injury.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the top teams interested in Chiarot.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames are also reportedly interested in Chiarot.

There have also been heavy rumors between the Penguins and Vancouver Canucks given that former Penguins GM Jim Rutherford and assistant GM Patrick Allvin are now in BC.

Detroit: Could Steve Yzerman end up trading Tyler Bertuzzi at the NHL Trade Deadline?

Boston: Are the Boston Bruins going to end up keeping Jake DeBrusk after all?

San Jose: With the trade deadline inching closer and closer is today the day Tomas Hertl decides whether or not he will resign with the San Jose Sharks?

Ovechkin: Amidst all these NHL trade rumors, Alex Ovechkin continues to climb the NHL’s all-team goal-scoring list as he has officially passed Jaromir Jagr for third all-time.

A very special congratulations from Jaromir Jagr to Alex Ovechkin (plus a little surprise at the end). 😉 pic.twitter.com/HGgSlqRTaQ — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

Ovechkin is now the NHL’s all-time leading European Born NHL goal scorer.

Only Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky remain for Ovechkin.