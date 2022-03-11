Golden Knights Wrap: Smith and Lehner Injured, Eichel Disses Buffalo

We have a whole lot of Vegas Golden Knights new to get to before Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Golden Knights to some, have hit an all-time franchise low. The expectations put on this team to be a surefire Stanley Cup Contender are fading as the team continues to lose.

Since Mark Stone has landed on LTIR and Jack Eichel joined the team the Golden Knights have lost seven of 11 games. They are struggling hard when it comes to scoring goals, having just two on their current road trip.

They have lost to three basement-dwelling teams over the past couple of weeks in the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Buffalo Sabres. The Golden Knights are only one of six teams who have lost to both the Sabres and Coyotes this season.

Buffalo: Here’s your recap from Thursday night’s embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Fittingly both Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs scored against their former team.

Jack Eichel made his return to KeyBank Center and was met with some mixed reactions. Mostly boos.

After the game, Eichel had some choice words for Buffalo Sabres fans. “It only took seven years.”

Pacific Division Standings Update: CGY 77, LAK 72, VGK 68, EDM 66, VAN 64, ANA 63, SJS 57, SEA 40

It is only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers catch the Vegas Golden Knights in the standings.

Injury Updates: Robin Lehner and Reilly Smith were unavailable Thursday night for the Golden Knights. Both were flown back to Las Vegas as a result.

Smith has a knee injury and is not being removed from the Golden Knights lineup due to a trade. So you Reilly Smith jersey owners can relax for now.

Lehner is receiving treatment for a lower-body injury. This is not the same injury that Frank Seravalli was reporting Lehner was having surgery on earlier in the season. It is reportedly serious enough of an injury to require crutches for Lehner.

Trade Deadline: We will have to wait and see what the status of Lehner is heading towards the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. If the Golden Knights lose Lehner, perhaps they go for someone like Alexander Georgiev at the trade deadline after all.

Russia/Ukraine: Lastly, two wrap up our Golden Knights section of the daily, some news that could potentially involve Evgenii Dadonov and Daniil Miromanov.

Some Russian-born NHL players are contacting immigration lawyers to discuss permanent residency in North America. Rick Westhead of TSN has the story.

Clip of the Day: Watch as Alex Nedeljkovic scores on himself.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: What are the Pittsburgh Penguins after at the 2022 Trade Deadline?

Boston: Jack Ahcan scored a “pretty sweet” first NHL goal for the Boston Bruins.

Is Jeremy Swayman off-limits ahead of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

Could Jake DeBrusk stay with the Boston Bruins after all?

Colorado: Sam Girard is out with a lower-body injury for the Colorado Avalanche. Could general manager Joe Sakic place Girard on LTIR?

San Jose: Our San Jose guy Sheng Peng lays out the possibilities of the Sharks trading Tomas Hertl, Alexander Barabanov, and Jacob Middleton.

Philly: The Flyers have extended defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year deal worth $25.5 million so $5.1 million per season.

Washington: Elliotte Freidman says it is “not impossible” that the Washington Capitals could end up acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury.

One of the most underrated players of our time, Nicklas Backstrom has reached 1,000 career NHL points.

Speaking of milestones, Jaromir Jagr is cheering for Alex Ovechkin to break the all-time record of NHL goals scored.

Ovechkin was also advised not to change his Instagram profile picture to support the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Detroit: Veteran NHL defenseman Marc Staal is willing to move at the trade deadline if the right opportunity is there.

Vancouver: A 2022 Trade Deadline preview for the Vancouver Canucks.

Montreal: Why hasn’t defenseman Ben Chiarot been traded yet?

Teams are reportedly also interested in Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia.

If the Carolina Hurricanes are interested in some of the Habs players, who could the Montreal Canadiens get back in a potential trade?

It looks like Carey Price could come back to the Canadiens in April.