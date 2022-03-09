Golden Knights Daily: Eichel To Return, Father Phil, Ovechkin 3rd

The Vegas Golden Knights have made it to Buffalo, New York for their second stop on a season-long five-game road trip. They will play the Sabres Thursday night at Keybank Center at 4:00 pm. Jack Eichel will make his return to the Sabres for the first time since the November 4th trade.

Eichel says he has no hard feelings or negativity towards the Buffalo Sabres.

As we wait for Eichel’s return, catch up on news and notes from around the National Hockey League. The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is now less than two weeks away and rumors are heating up regarding Brock Boeser, Hampus Lindholm, and Jakub Chychrun.

Vegas: Could the Golden Knights fit any new players under the salary cap at the trade deadline?

Philly: The Golden Knights gave the Flyers fans something to root for Tuesday night as they won just their fifth game of 2022. Here are five reasons why the Golden Knights lost to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Pacific Division Standings Update: CGY 75, LAK 71, VGK 68, EDM 64, ANA 63, VAN 62, SJS 55, SEA 39.

Arizona: Nice guy, tries hard, loves the game so much that he doesn’t miss a game, even when his wife is in labor. Two-time Stanley Cup Champion and now one-time dad Phil Kessel kept his game-streak alive with the Arizona Coyotes and then welcomed in his first child Wednesday night.

Meme/Funny Video of the Day: There are certain unwritten rules regarding hockey scrums. Brady Tkachuk had to remind Brendan Lemieux earlier in the season that it is not ok to bite people. Now Nick Ritchie is resorting to pulling hair. Marc Staal was reasonably a little upset.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Like Chandler Stephenson and the Golden Knights, Marco D’Amico has been a phenomenal find for National Hockey Now. He and Jimmy Murphy are killing it with the Habs coverage as the Montreal Canadiens look to be big sellers at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Could the Canadiens bring back PK Subban? How would the fans react to this?

What will the Montreal Canadiens end up doing with Jonathan Drouin?

Are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in Jeff Petry or Ben Chiarot?

Will Brendan Gallagher end up sticking around for the Montreal Canadiens as they re-tool?

Detroit: An interesting parallel here between the Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings, like the VGK, are struggling hard with 45 goals against in 8 games. The Golden Knights are in no way in as bad a position as the Red Wings are, but this just goes to show you how quickly a season can get out of hand for a playoff-bubble team.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins were interested in Brock Boeser. Until they weren’t.

Boston: The Bruins appear to be interested in Jacob Middleton from the San Jose Sharks. But if that Jacob doesn’t work they are also kicking the tires on Jakub Chychrun of the Coyotes.

San Jose: What do other teams think Jacob Middleton is worth? The San Jose Sharks will look to sell at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, but far are they willing to go?

Anaheim: The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers could be interested in Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm who is a pending unrestricted free agent. It looks like many teams will be interested in what the Anaheim Ducks have to offer on the NHL trade market. Josh Manson is getting a lot of interest.

Sportsnet: What does the NHL goalie market look like? Is Marc-Andre Fleury going to get traded or not?

Washington: Alex Ovechkin is now third all-time in career NHL goals as he has tied Jaromir Jagr with 766.

Long Island: Kevin Weekes says he sees a little bit of Cale Makar’s game in Noah Dobson. I pass people at public free skates. Does that mean I have a bit of Makar to my game too?

Florida: Maxim Mamin, who has one of the best names in the NHL, is getting another shot with the Florida Panthers amidst their four-game winning streak.

Toronto: The Maple Leafs have extended a pair of depth players in Kyle Clifford and Carl Dahlstrom.

One Last Thing: A quick aside but thank you to all the new Twitter followers as of lately!