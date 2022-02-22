VHN Daily: Angry Nathan Mackinnon, Leafs Lose, and NHL Trade Rumors

The Vegas Golden Knights are off on yet another extended break. As the team rests and recovers Zach Whitecloud has been skating in a full-contact jersey and will likely return Friday against the Arizona Coyotes. Grab a cup of coffee and read up on news, and notes from around the NHL.

Vegas: Six takeaways from the Golden Knights win Sunday afternoon against the San Jose Sharks. Jack Eichel scored his first goal with the Golden Knights and Logan Thompson earned his first NHL win.

After the game, there was a bit of a scare as police dogs suspected a bomb in one of the lockers outside of SAP Center. Thankfully, nothing went off and everyone, including our SJ Hockey Now writer Sheng Peng, made it home safely.

History: Speaking of the Maple Leafs and underdogs it has now been two years since the infamous David Ayres game. What a unique moment in NHL history.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Toronto: Almost as a tribute to the David Ayres game the Maple Leafs had yet another embarrassing game Tuesday night as they trailed the ten-win Montreal Canadiens 5-0 after the second period. Jake Muzzin also left the game with an injury. Another screaming LFR by Steve Dangle followed.

But don’t worry if you are a Leaf’s fan: Carter Hutton is on the way.

Montreal: With a win in the books and a new beat writer things are starting to look up for the Montreal Canadiens. Marco D’Amico has been hired as the new beat writer for Montreal Hockey Now!

Washington: TJ Oshie is back with the Washington Capitals and for the first time in forever the Caps have a near fully-healthy lineup.

Philly: The Flyers are back to their losing ways as their losing streak has now his five games. Carter Hart will also miss at least one game with an eye ailment.

Long Island: To provide veteran leadership the New York Islander’s defenseman Zdeno Chara could be on the move at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline to a contending team.

Florida: With an astonishing home record, home is where the wins are for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit: With Valtteri Filppula winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games the Detroit Red Wings now have 22 players in their history who have won a Gold Medal.

Sportsnet: A roundtable from Sportsnet previewing the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Pacific Division

Calgary: Ten straight. The Calgary Flames have tied their franchise record with a ten-game winning streak. One could say that the Flames are “on fire.” I’ll show myself out.

San Jose: The Sharks have claimed Ryan Dzingel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. How can he fit into the Sharks lineup?