Connect with us

Links

VHN Daily Wrap: Bomb Scare at SAP Center, No Harm Done, Everyone Safe

Published

8 seconds ago

on

SAP Center (Photo- Sheng Peng San Jose Hockey Now)

After the Vegas Golden Knights/San Jose Sharks game Sunday night there was an incident involving a bomb scare. Police dogs smelled something suspicious in an outside locker which was believed to be a bomb. Security then investigated the package that was outside of SAP Center in San Jose.

Our very own Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now had to wait two and a half hours to leave the arena while everything was getting worked out. Thankfully, there were no explosions and at 10:30 pm a city of San Jose spokesman just told SJHN that SAP Center was “all clear” and that “nothing suspicious was located in the locker.”

Anyways outside of this incident, Sunday evening’s game against the Sharks went well for the Golden Knights. They defeated their Pacific Division rival 4-1 and snapped their three-game losing streak. Jack Eichel scored his first goal as a Golden Knight and Logan Thompson won his first NHL game.

Injury Update: Zach Whitecloud is back at practice in a full-contact jersey.

Vegas: Here are your six takeaways from Sunday night’s game. This may be a premature question but with Thompson do the Golden Knights even need Laurent Brossoit anymore as a backup?

The Eichel Tower- for those of you unfamiliar is a puck tower originally created by a Buffalo Sabres fan which has now been passed over to the Golden Knights fanbase thanks to SinBin Vegas. After a long drought, the Eichel Tower has finally resumed construction with career goal no. 140.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: The Penguins need middle-winger depth as the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline nears. Could Jared McCann return to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago: The Blackhawks are reportedly getting calls regarding prospect Brandon Hagel on the NHL trade market Mark Lazerus reports.

Boston: Steve Simmonds of the Toronto Sun believed the Boston Bruins have a legitimate chance of acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury as he still sits out on the NHL trade market.

Detroit: The Red Wings have seven rental players that could be dealt at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Colorado: Are the Avalanche waiting for Claude Giroux to play his 1,000th career game with the Philadelphia Flyers before they trade for him?

Long Island: The Avalanche are also reportedly interested in New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

Philly: Flyers defenseman Justin Braun is aware that his name is in some NHL trade rumors and knows that his time with the Flyers is likely ending soon.

Montreal: The Hamburglar is back! Andrew Hammond has won his first NHL game since 2016.

Florida: The Florida Panthers are continuing to score and Sergei Bobrovsky is continuing to make saves.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

The NHN Network

Pittsburgh

Boston

Colorado

Florida

San Jose

Long Island

Philadelphia

Washington DC

Detroit

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously