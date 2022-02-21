VHN Daily Wrap: Bomb Scare at SAP Center, No Harm Done, Everyone Safe

After the Vegas Golden Knights/San Jose Sharks game Sunday night there was an incident involving a bomb scare. Police dogs smelled something suspicious in an outside locker which was believed to be a bomb. Security then investigated the package that was outside of SAP Center in San Jose.

Our very own Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now had to wait two and a half hours to leave the arena while everything was getting worked out. Thankfully, there were no explosions and at 10:30 pm a city of San Jose spokesman just told SJHN that SAP Center was “all clear” and that “nothing suspicious was located in the locker.”

Anyways outside of this incident, Sunday evening’s game against the Sharks went well for the Golden Knights. They defeated their Pacific Division rival 4-1 and snapped their three-game losing streak. Jack Eichel scored his first goal as a Golden Knight and Logan Thompson won his first NHL game.

Injury Update: Zach Whitecloud is back at practice in a full-contact jersey.

Vegas: Here are your six takeaways from Sunday night’s game. This may be a premature question but with Thompson do the Golden Knights even need Laurent Brossoit anymore as a backup?

The Eichel Tower- for those of you unfamiliar is a puck tower originally created by a Buffalo Sabres fan which has now been passed over to the Golden Knights fanbase thanks to SinBin Vegas. After a long drought, the Eichel Tower has finally resumed construction with career goal no. 140.

First one as a Golden Knight! Eichel Tower Count: 140 pic.twitter.com/Ik2q4vxDdM — The Eichel Tower (@EichelTower702) February 21, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: The Penguins need middle-winger depth as the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline nears. Could Jared McCann return to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago: The Blackhawks are reportedly getting calls regarding prospect Brandon Hagel on the NHL trade market Mark Lazerus reports.

Boston: Steve Simmonds of the Toronto Sun believed the Boston Bruins have a legitimate chance of acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury as he still sits out on the NHL trade market.

Detroit: The Red Wings have seven rental players that could be dealt at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Colorado: Are the Avalanche waiting for Claude Giroux to play his 1,000th career game with the Philadelphia Flyers before they trade for him?

Long Island: The Avalanche are also reportedly interested in New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

Philly: Flyers defenseman Justin Braun is aware that his name is in some NHL trade rumors and knows that his time with the Flyers is likely ending soon.

Montreal: The Hamburglar is back! Andrew Hammond has won his first NHL game since 2016.

Florida: The Florida Panthers are continuing to score and Sergei Bobrovsky is continuing to make saves.