VHN Daily: Zdeno Chara Trade Rumors, Sharks Can’t Draw Golden Knights Logo

Today is apparently Zdeno Chara trade rumor day. The 44-year old defenseman tied Chris Chelios Tuesday night playing in his 1,651st game which is the most by a defenseman in NHL history with 1,651 games. Now it seems everybody wants a piece of the veteran NHL defender.

Could he return to the Boston Bruins? Should the Toronto Maple Leafs acquire him given the injury to Jake Muzzin? One thing is for sure, the New York Islanders will have a lot of interested parties in Chara.

More on him and the Golden Knights plans for the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline later. Today is another off-day for the Golden Knights. They play Friday against the Arizona Coyotes next.

Vegas: The first player in history for every NHL Expansion team including the first-ever Golden Knight, Reid Duke.

Where’s the puck? A funny moment in Tuesday night’s game between the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. Hockey players really are robots.

Watch: Patrick Laine torched the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night as he scored the overtime game-winner shooting the puck in between Auston Matthews’ legs.

QMJHL: A quick highlight from Golden Knights prospect Jakub Branenec.

Watch: Members of the San Jose Sharks can’t draw the Golden Knights logo.

The guys get an A+ for effort in the newest Quick Draw Challenge 😉🎨 pic.twitter.com/I1RpybEgzp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 22, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Detroit: What all Red Wings could be on the move at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

San Jose: Speaking of the Sharks not only can’t draw but they also can’t win games. Should the Sharks look to trade Tomas Hertl?

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon received no additional discipline for his slash to an official. Also, Bowen Byram will be back soon for the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston: The Bruins have made a small minor trade and acquired local prospect, Michael Callahan.

New Jersey: After suffering a broken jaw, Dougie Hamilton will return to the New Jersey Devils Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal: Could New York Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov be a fit for the Montreal Canadiens?

Washington: Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is currently one of the frontrunners for the Hart Trophy and rightfully so says Sammi Sibler.

Bad News: Maple Leaf’s prospect Rodion Amirov has a brain tumor and three-year-old son of former Philadelphia Flyers player Ryan White has brain cancer.