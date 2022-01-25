8 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 4-3 OT Loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights have started their four-game road trip earning three of the four available points in the southeast United States. Tuesday night the Golden Knights lost in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 with Sebastian Aho scoring the overtime game-winning goal.

Here are eight takeaways from the Golden Knights overtime loss from Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps. Be sure to like, comment, and subscribe, to the National Hockey Now YoutTube channel for all video content from NHN.

Eight Golden Knights Takeaways from their 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Peter DeBoer is showing his trust in William Carrier Another strong game from Nolan Patrick and Brett Howden Golden Knights are getting goals from unlikely sources The Golden Knights need to generate more shots, especially in the first two periods Golden Knights need more traffic in front of the net. A little bit of penalty trouble has risen these past two games. Simple turnovers led to two Hurricanes goals. Overall a solid start to the road trip with 3/4 points.