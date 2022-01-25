Connect with us

Golden Knights notebook

8 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 4-3 OT Loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

Published

2 mins ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Hockey Now 1/25 Takeaways Thumbnail

The Vegas Golden Knights have started their four-game road trip earning three of the four available points in the southeast United States. Tuesday night the Golden Knights lost in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 with Sebastian Aho scoring the overtime game-winning goal.

Here are eight takeaways from the Golden Knights overtime loss from Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps. Be sure to like, comment, and subscribe, to the National Hockey Now YoutTube channel for all video content from NHN.

Eight Golden Knights Takeaways from their 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

  1. Peter DeBoer is showing his trust in William Carrier
  2. Another strong game from Nolan Patrick and Brett Howden
  3. Golden Knights are getting goals from unlikely sources
  4. The Golden Knights need to generate more shots, especially in the first two periods
  5. Golden Knights need more traffic in front of the net.
  6. A little bit of penalty trouble has risen these past two games.
  7. Simple turnovers led to two Hurricanes goals.
  8. Overall a solid start to the road trip with 3/4 points.
Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously