OK Daily: Ryan Reaves Scores Two Goals, Panthers Interested in Chychrun?

The Vegas Golden Knights schedule has been interesting as of late. After tonight the team will have only played three games over the span of 15 days. Yet at the same time, they are tied for third in the league for the number of games played with 40. Thursday night the team will cross the halfway point as they take on the struggling Montreal Canadiens. It will be only the second time the two teams have faced off since last year’s Conference Finals.

Vegas: At the halfway mark of the season let’s review the Golden Knights season thus far. The emergence of Chander Stephenson as a legitimate top-six forward and Alex Pietrangelo’s play highlight some of the positives. However, the home record and lack of consistency from some players are some of the negatives.

Also, announced yesterday the Golden Knight’s four postponed games have been rescheduled for February.

Look who scored two goals Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs.

Ryan Reaves has quick hands. pic.twitter.com/1uhyS10XOP — Morning Blitz (@Morning_Blitz) January 20, 2022

Ryan Reaves has more goals this season than Jack Eichel and Evander Kane combined.

NHL Video Highlight – Ryan Reaves scores against the Toronto Maple Leafs to make it 3-2. pic.twitter.com/RCPbj8wBcV — Toronto Maple Leafs Game Bot (@MapleLeafsBot) January 20, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Tomas Hertl is a pending UFA and could fetch a high price for the San Jose Sharks in a potential NHL trade. Just how much could the Sharks get back in a potential Hertl trade?

Florida: Both Jeff Marek and Elliotte Freidman are confirming that the Florida Panthers are interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. What could the Coyotes back get in a Jakob Chychrun trade?

Pittsburgh: It’s something the Golden Knights are looking to replicate here very soon. The Pittsburgh Penguins had full attendance for the first time this season at practice Wednesday.

Now fully healthy, will Casey DeSmith or Louis Domingue be the Penguins’ backup goaltender?

Colorado: Speaking of goaltending controversies, Pavel Francouz could be stealing away the starting job from Darcy Kuemper with two-straight wins, including a shutout against the Anaheim Ducks.

Boston: Brad Marchand just had to respond to the Carolina Hurricanes after their social media team threw some shade at Marchand for calling Vincent Trocheck a Prius and himself a Lamborghini.

You’re still the reason we pay 20% in escrow — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 19, 2022

Washington: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended two games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

Sportsnet: The latest edition of Friedman’s 32-thoughts features an update on Evander Kane, the Montreal Canadien’s new general manager Kent Hughes, and the Edmonton Oilers’ struggles.

Montreal: With Hughes now in charge in Montreal, both Hughes and vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton are making it clear that they are partners, not best friends.

Detroit: With the Red Wings claiming Gemel Smith off waivers, who now joins his brother Givani in Detroit. This is the first Red Wings brother combination since Pete and Frank Mahovlich last played together on March 30, 1969.