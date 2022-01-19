NHL Announces 98 Makeup Games for Postponed COVID-19 Games

The National Hockey League announced today a schedule update for the 2021-22 season. Due to COVID-19 concerns, 98 games had been postponed by the league which included four Golden Knights games.

With an announcement today on 98 make-up games, the Vegas Golden Knights will have their four postponed games made up in February. Since the NHL is no longer sending players to the 2022 IIHF Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the almost month-long February break is now being used for make-up games across the league.

“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our Clubs, the NHL Players’ Association, and the Players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

Golden Knights updated February Schedule 2/1 v BUF 7:00 (potential Eichel debut)

2/4 through 2/5- Host the ASG

2/8 @ EDM 6:00

2/9 @ CGY 6:30

2/16 v COL 7:00

2/18 v LAK 7:00 Story coming soon for @VegasHockeyNow #VegasBorn — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) January 19, 2022

The Golden Knights will now play the Edmonton Oilers on Feb 8th and Calgary Flames on Feb 9th. The Golden Knights were originally scheduled to travel to Alberta last week to face the Oilers and Flames. But games were postponed due to no fans being allowed in the building due to COVID-19.

The other two games in which the Golden Knights will make up will be against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb 16th and Los Angeles Kings on Feb 18th. Both of these games were initially scheduled around Christmastime but the NHL decided to extend its Christmas break to stop the spread of COVID-19.

With both games against the Avalanche and Kings home games, all ticket holders will receive an email regarding their ticket status.

Goaltender Logan Thompson and assistant coaches Ryan McGill and Steve Spott are currently in COVID-19 protocols for the Golden Knights.

Stay tuned with Vegas Hockey Now for more updates on the NHL’s ever-changing schedule. The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 pm.