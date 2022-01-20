Vegas Golden Knights Update Their National Broadcast Schedule

With Wednesday’s announcement on the rescheduling of nearly 100 games in the NHL, the league has also announced their updated national TV schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The Vegas Golden Knights have had four of their games rescheduled. The team’s new February schedule is as follows.

2/1 v BUF 7:00 (potential Jack Eichel debut)

2/4 and 2/5- 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

2/8 @ EDM 6:00 (rescheduled game)

2/9 @ CGY 6:30 (rescheduled game)

2/16 v COL 7:00 (rescheduled game)

2/18 v LAK 7:00 (rescheduled game)

Schedule reverts to normal from 2/20 onwards

One of the Golden Knight’s newly rescheduled games on Feb. 16th against the Colorado Avalanche will be exclusively on TNT. On March 10th the Golden Knights game against the Buffalo Sabres will only appear on Hulu and ESPN+.

Games on March 17th against the Florida Panthers and April 6th against the Vancouver Canucks will now appear locally on At&t Sportsnet. These games were initially scheduled to be national broadcasts.

The Golden Knights will play in six more national broadcasted games this season. They are as follows.

Feb. 1st vs Buffalo 7:00 pm (Potential debut of Jack Eichel)

Feb. 16th vs Colorado 7:00pm

Mar. 3rd vs Boston 6:00 pm

Mar. 10th at Buffalo 4:00 pm (Likely return of Jack Eichel to Buffalo)

Mar. 26th vs Chicago 12:00 pm (Marc-Andre Fleury returns again)

Mar. 30th at Seattle 7:00 pm (Expansion Team matchup)