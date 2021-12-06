OK Daily: Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, Canucks Fire Jim Benning, Travis Green

The Vegas Golden Knights may have defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Sunday night, but that has not stopped the firing process from around the NHL! Both the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks are cleaning house with their coaching staff, and in the case of the Canucks, their front office as well.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will be off for two days before they take on the Dallas Stars Wednesday night. To pass the time, Vegas Hockey Now will be talking to the adorable Bark-Andre Furry to discuss his role in the Las Vegas hockey community as well as the current season.

Vegas: In Sunday night’s postgame presser, Robin Lehner revealed that he declined the invite to go to the 2022 Winter Olympics with Team Sweden. Lehner cited mental health reasons as to why he declined the offer.

A Golden Knights fan at T-Mobile Arena caught a puck in dramatic fashion Sunday night. I had a little fun with the story during the second intermission.

Evgenii Dadonov may have scored last night but his cap hit still does not make sense for the Golden Knights who will be expected a $10 million Jack Eichel soon. Is Dadonov on the NHL trade block?

Calgary: The flip side of last night’s game between the Golden Knights and Flames.

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Vancouver: It finally happened. After another embarrassing loss, the Vancouver Canucks have fired general manager Jim Benning, head coach Travis Green, assistant general manager John Weisbrod, and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner. Stan Smyl will take over as the interim general manager and Bruce Boudreau has been hired as the new head coach of the team.

Philadelphia: The Flyers, who have lost eight straight, have also made some changes and have fired head coach Alain Vigneault as well as assistant coach Michel Therrien. Mike Yeo will take over as the team’s interim head coach. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said he felt that “he couldn’t wait any longer.”

Montreal: The Canadiens, who have already cleaned house, are now in a bit of a pickle heading forward with five large contracts that seem immovable.

Edmonton: Connor McDavid was given a game misconduct in Sunday night’s game after hitting Adrian Kempe from behind. However, he is not expected to have any other discipline from the Department of Player Safety.

Toronto: Tempers flared Sunday night between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets. Rasmus Sandin left the game after being hit by Neil Pionk. Jason Spezza took exception and went after Pionk. Now with Sandin out for the Leafs, both Spezza and Pionk will have hearings on Monday from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Boston: An update on the Jake DeBrusk trade rumors. The Bruins want an “equal value” in return.

Also, look who is back practicing with the Bruins! Nothing is official yet by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has said that “If he’s healthy and wants to play, he is likely to be a part of our group.”

Detroit: With each passing day it is becoming more and more likely that the Detroit Red Wings will make the playoffs this season. What has changed the Red Wing’s identity?

New York: The Islanders’ losing streak has hit a whopping eleven games…

Washington: Alex Ovechkin is still doing his thing and now has over 750 goals in the NHL.