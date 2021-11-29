OK Daily: Prosthetic Legs, Gloves, Teeth All Being Used In Recent Fights

I know I have only been the full-time beat writer for the Vegas Golden Knights through Vegas Hockey Now for just over a month now. But I think this might go down as one of the most unique articles that I have ever written in my entire life.

There were three recent skirmishes in the NHL; two of them on the ice and one off the ice, in which a unique strategy was used.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of a three-day break from games. They will take on the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday, December 1 on the road. Practice for today is scheduled for 11:15 at City National Arena. VHN will have updates on the potential return of Alec Martinez as well as other notes from practice.

Anyways on to the fights.

Vegas: During Saturday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, a Golden Knights fan had a unique strategy to try and get the upper hand on a fight in the stands. They used their prosthetic leg in a fight. I have never seen this move before in my life but props to whoever this is for the creative feat.

But please stop fighting in the stands…

A prosthetic leg was used in a fight tonight in Vegas at T-Mobile arena. #VegasBorn via @stevemcomedy pic.twitter.com/8cBnSLl621 — HockeyDB (@hockey_db) November 28, 2021

Boston: In case you missed it, Artemi Panarin also used an inanimate object to try and attack another person. During a game against the Boston Bruins Panarin threw his glove at Brad Marchand. He was later fined $5,000 for his little act. Just fight the old-fashioned way people.

Ottawa: In the third instance of a non-traditional fight Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was bitten during a scrum with Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux. Tkachuk called Lemieux a brick head in a postgame interview and Lemieux received a hearing from the NHL’s department of players safety.

Someone paid Gilbert Gottfried on Cameo to read Brady Tkachuk’s comments about the Brendan Lemieux incident. 😂 🎥: @BillTouspillepic.twitter.com/3kaspRMif4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2021

Anyways on to the ‘normal’ news of the day.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Big news from the Montreal Canadiens as GM Marc Bergevin has been fired as well as Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson. Jeff Gorton will take over as the executive vice-president of hockey operations. From Stanley Cup Finals to being fired twenty games into the season what cost Bergevin his job?

Pittsburgh: The deal has been completed. The Pittsburgh Penguins will officially be owned by the Fenway Group by the end of the year. Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will still remain a part of the Penguins ownership board.

Boston: Brad Marchand is firing shots at Canadian NHL Fans saying that “Sometimes the fans out there need to look themselves in the mirror as well.”

San Jose: Evander Kane is on waivers… does anybody want him? How about the Colorado Avalanche?

Florida: Now a quarter of the way into the NHL season, this is the best start in franchise history for the Florida Panthers.