OK Daily: Prosthetic Legs, Gloves, Teeth All Being Used In Recent Fights

Published

4 hours ago

on

Artemi Panarin throws glove at Brad Marchand

I know I have only been the full-time beat writer for the Vegas Golden Knights through Vegas Hockey Now for just over a month now. But I think this might go down as one of the most unique articles that I have ever written in my entire life.

There were three recent skirmishes in the NHL; two of them on the ice and one off the ice, in which a unique strategy was used.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of a three-day break from games. They will take on the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday, December 1 on the road. Practice for today is scheduled for 11:15 at City National Arena. VHN will have updates on the potential return of Alec Martinez as well as other notes from practice.

Anyways on to the fights.

Vegas: During Saturday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, a Golden Knights fan had a unique strategy to try and get the upper hand on a fight in the stands. They used their prosthetic leg in a fight. I have never seen this move before in my life but props to whoever this is for the creative feat.

But please stop fighting in the stands…

Boston: In case you missed it, Artemi Panarin also used an inanimate object to try and attack another person. During a game against the Boston Bruins Panarin threw his glove at Brad Marchand. He was later fined $5,000 for his little act. Just fight the old-fashioned way people.

Ottawa: In the third instance of a non-traditional fight Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was bitten during a scrum with Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux. Tkachuk called Lemieux a brick head in a postgame interview and Lemieux received a hearing from the NHL’s department of players safety.

Anyways on to the ‘normal’ news of the day.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Big news from the Montreal Canadiens as GM Marc Bergevin has been fired as well as Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson. Jeff Gorton will take over as the executive vice-president of hockey operations. From Stanley Cup Finals to being fired twenty games into the season what cost Bergevin his job?

Pittsburgh: The deal has been completed. The Pittsburgh Penguins will officially be owned by the Fenway Group by the end of the year. Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will still remain a part of the Penguins ownership board.

Boston: Brad Marchand is firing shots at Canadian NHL Fans saying that “Sometimes the fans out there need to look themselves in the mirror as well.”

San Jose: Evander Kane is on waivers… does anybody want him? How about the Colorado Avalanche?

Florida: Now a quarter of the way into the NHL season, this is the best start in franchise history for the Florida Panthers.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
