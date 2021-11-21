OK Daily: Zucker and Pettersson are off the NHL Trade Block, but is Chiarot on it?

The Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up a six-game homestand Saturday night with a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team once again came out in the first period sloppy but rebounded in the second and third periods to win the game. Both Mattias Janmark and Keegan Kolesar scored their first goals of the season.

How much longer can the Golden Knights continue to do this? Are Jason Zucker and Marcus Pettersson off the NHL trade block? Is Ben Chiarot on the trade block? That and more on Sunday’s edition of the OK Daily.

Vegas Hockey Now: Saturday night not only featured an incredible come-from-behind Golden Knights victory but also a victory on Hockey Fights Cancer night.

The Athletic (Vegas): Jesse Granger breaks down how the Golden Knights are doing so well in second periods and how much longer they can continue their sluggish starts in the first.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: Jason Zucker and Marcus Pettersson had their name thrown around in some NHL trade chatter in the offseason. But with the solid start to both of their seasons, the two are safely off the NHL trade block.

Montreal: A name that could find himself on the NHL trade block is Ben Chariot, who is a 30-year old pending UFA for the Canadiens. Mitch Gallo looks at the possible suitors in a hypothetical Ben Chiarot NHL trade.

Boston: Would a Jake DeBrusk for Ryan Strome trade make sense for the Bruins and New York Rangers?

San Jose: Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlen left Saturday night’s game against the Capitals with an apparent shoulder injury.

Washington: Similar to the Golden Knights, the Washington Capitals have been getting tons of production from rookies in their lineup.

Calgary: The New York Islanders were upset in their home-opener at UBS Arena last night as the Flames defeated them 5-2.