OK Daily: Benning Feels Responsible For Canucks, More McDavid Magic

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night in a commanding 5-2 win. Three goals came from the defense, Robin Lehner was good, and Mark Stone is a passing machine.

Thursday the Golden Knights canceled their morning skate and media availability due to COVID-19 concerns within the organization. They will not have practice Friday either.

Here is a quick review of the Golden Knight’s injuries. Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson are both out with fractured feet. Jack Eichel just underwent artificial disk replacement surgery. Nolan Patrick is still a huge question mark. Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, and Michael Amadio are in COVID protocol. Shea Theodore is out with a head injury. All signs are pointing towards Theodore to return soon as he was out for precautionary reasons Thursday.

Vegas Hockey Now: Despite these injuries, the Golden Knights played a solid game last night and defeated the Red Wings 5-2.

Even without Theodore, the offense from the blue line is continuing to make the Golden Knights an elite team.

Sportsnet: Connor McDavid is at it again. That is really all I need to say.

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning “feels responsible” for the overwhelmingly disappointing start to the season for the Canucks.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Detroit: Moritz Seider left Thursday night’s game against the Golden Knights after blocking a shot from Paul Cotter.

San Jose: The Sharks are starting to fall back to reality after an impressive start to the season.

New York: More COVID concerns as Ross Johnston and Andres Lee enter the COVID protocol for the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins finally got out of their slump and defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 Thursday with Sidney Crosby getting his first goal of the season.

Washington: Former Capital and longtime NHLer Troy Brouwer hands up the skates and retires.

Boston: Joe Haggerty asks “Who came up with the Bruins ridiculous schedule?”

Florida: A big part of the Panthers’ success so far this season has been the play of both of their goaltenders. Both Sergei Bobrovsky and youngster Spencer Knight have been stellar.