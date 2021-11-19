Connect with us

Links

OK Daily: Benning Feels Responsible For Canucks, More McDavid Magic

Published

8 hours ago

on

Jim Benning addresses media Vancouver Canucks (Photo: Rob Simpson Vancouver Hockey Now)

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night in a commanding 5-2 win. Three goals came from the defense, Robin Lehner was good, and Mark Stone is a passing machine.

Thursday the Golden Knights canceled their morning skate and media availability due to COVID-19 concerns within the organization. They will not have practice Friday either.

Here is a quick review of the Golden Knight’s injuries. Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson are both out with fractured feet. Jack Eichel just underwent artificial disk replacement surgery. Nolan Patrick is still a huge question mark. Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, and Michael Amadio are in COVID protocol. Shea Theodore is out with a head injury. All signs are pointing towards Theodore to return soon as he was out for precautionary reasons Thursday.

Vegas Hockey Now: Despite these injuries, the Golden Knights played a solid game last night and defeated the Red Wings 5-2.

Even without Theodore, the offense from the blue line is continuing to make the Golden Knights an elite team.

Sportsnet: Connor McDavid is at it again. That is really all I need to say.

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning “feels responsible” for the overwhelmingly disappointing start to the season for the Canucks.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Detroit: Moritz Seider left Thursday night’s game against the Golden Knights after blocking a shot from Paul Cotter.

San Jose: The Sharks are starting to fall back to reality after an impressive start to the season.

New York: More COVID concerns as Ross Johnston and Andres Lee enter the COVID protocol for the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins finally got out of their slump and defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 Thursday with Sidney Crosby getting his first goal of the season.

Washington: Former Capital and longtime NHLer Troy Brouwer hands up the skates and retires.

Boston: Joe Haggerty asks “Who came up with the Bruins ridiculous schedule?”

Florida: A big part of the Panthers’ success so far this season has been the play of both of their goaltenders. Both Sergei Bobrovsky and youngster Spencer Knight have been stellar.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously