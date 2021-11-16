Golden Knights Gameday #16: Measuring Stick Game, Lines, Notes vs Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights are rolling right now having won their past three games home at T-Mobile Arena. With players like Mark Stone returning from injury, the Golden Knights are coming together after a sluggish start to the season. However, the injuries are continuing to pile up for the Golden Knights.

Both Jonathan Marchessault and William Carrier have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve and Alec Martinez is now out with a facial laceration.

“I feel like in the last year and a half, there’s been something new every day. You just have to roll with the punches as best you can,” said Reilly Smith, who will be playing without both of his familiar linemates in Marchessault and William Karlsson Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes are tied for second in the NHL’s overall standings and own the league’s highest winning percentage at .846%. For the Golden Knights, this game will be a measuring stick game.

“It’s a great challenge for us. We have been playing some really good hockey over the past few weeks and to have a team like that come in can tell you where you are at in the season. It is nice to have those challenges early so you can gauge where your game is at and where you need to be moving forward,” said Smith.

In terms of lineup changes, the depth for the Golden Knights will continue to play a big factor. Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter (happy birthday), and Jonas Rondbjerg all scored their first NHL goals last week. The Golden Knights need them to continue to provide the offense with their top offensive weapons still out.

“I think this is a good test for our group, they have been playing some good hockey. Theodore: It’s going to be a game where we have to continue to battle it out, play our style and try to shut these high-offensive teams down,” said Shea Theodore.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Lines

Evgenii Dadonov- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone

Mattias Janmark- Nicolas Roy- Reilly Smith

Brett Howden- Jake Leschyshyn- Keegan Kolesar

Paul Cotter- Michael Amadio- Jonas Rondbjerg

Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton- Dylan Coghlan

Robin Lehner/Laurent Brossoit

IR: Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud, William Karlsson, William Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez.

Projected Carolina Hurricanes Lines Per PuckPedia

Andrei Svechnikov- Sebastian Aho- Martin Necas*

Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Vincent Trochek- Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter*- Jordan Staal- Jesper Fast

Seth Jarvis- Derek Stepan- Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin- Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei- Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Smith- Ian Cole

Frederick Andersen/Alex Lyon

IR: Brett Pesce, Antti Raanta

Game-Time Decisions*

How to Watch/Listen: 7:00 pm, At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM