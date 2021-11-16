OK Daily: Golden Knights’ Marchessault and Carrier in COVID Protocol

Remember this past weekend when Mark Stone returned and we were all excited that the Golden Knights were finally getting healthy? Yeah, well that may have to wait a while as the Vegas Golden Knights have two players in COVID-19 protocol and one out with a facial laceration.

Now Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, Alec Martinez, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and Jack Eichel are all out for the Golden Knights.

Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi have been recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Last practice with Chandler Stephenson and Mattias Janmark taking maintenance days, the Golden Knights were only able to run three forward lines in rushes.

Ouch.

Vegas has recalled forwards Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi from the the Henderson Silver Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: With Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid now both on top teams in the Pacific Division which one of the two wins a Stanley Cup first?

Golden Knights injury update: William Carrier is in COVID protocol and as of today, so is Jonathan Marchessault. Alec Martinez is set to miss another game after taking a skate to the face.

