Raanta Steals the Show, Snaps Golden Knights Winning Streak 4-2

The Carolina Hurricanes (12-2) showed the Vegas Golden Knights (9-7) just how elite they are Tuesday night as they defeated the Golden Knights 4-2. This loss for the Golden Knights snaps a three-game winning streak at T-Mobile Arena.

There were a good bit of family roots in Tuesday night’s game as brothers Brendan and Reilly Smith got to start the game against each other. Jake Leschyshyn’s father Curtis also played four years in the Carolina Hurricanes organization.

Right out of the gate it was evident it would be another eventful night for Robin Lehner. The Hurricanes pressured early with Seth Jarvis, Nino Niederreiter, and Jordan Staal all getting quality shots. Lehner was able to turn aside the early shots. He finished the game with 38 saves on 42 shots.

The best chance of the period for the Golden Knights to get on the board came from Evgenii Dadonov who almost scored on a wraparound attempt but hit the far post. The new first line of Dadonov, Mark Stone, and Chandler Stephenson generated the most offense for the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes would strike first with some solid puck movement in the offensive zone. Tony DeAngelo stepped up on the play and scored his third goal of the season. The Hurricanes’ strong forecheck and puck movement awarded them with a powerplay late in the frame as well.

Sebastian Aho scored the second goal of the game on the aforementioned powerplay to make it 2-0 for the Hurricanes. The goal came off of what appeared to be an intentional rebound shot from Teravainen.

After an Amber Alert was sent to practically the entirety of T-Mobile Arena, and a reenactment of “Squid Game” during the first intermission, the Golden Knights found themselves down 2-0 after one.

The Golden Knights came out in the second period with a big goal from an unlikely hero. Ben Hutton chipped the puck off the glass and Brett Howden won the ensuing battle with Brendan Smith. Howden danced his way to the net and scored making it 2-1.

Just 1:19 later the Golden Knights evened the score. After three shot attempts on Antti Raanta, Shea Theodore buried home the game-tying goal for the Golden Knights. Raanta was tested heavily in the second period as well as the entire night.

But Lehner was tested more in terms of overall shots. The Canes were relentless in trying to take back the lead. The Hurricanes portrayed why they are one of the top teams in the NHL. The Hurricanes forecheck, team play, and offensive pressure tested the Golden Knights in the second.

Early in the third, the Hurricanes found the go-ahead goal. A shot from Ethan Bear took a wild bounce off a Golden Knight and found its way to Jarvis who beat Lehner who was moving left to right.

Things continued to get worse for the Golden Knights. Howden was in some pain after blocking a shot, Theodore took an awkward fall into the boards, and Dadonov left the game in the third. Theodore and Howden remained in the game but Dadonov and Theodore did not.

Dadonov took a high stick to the face but the referees missed the call.

The Hurricanes extended their lead late in the third period with Teravainen once again shooting for a rebound which allowed Vincent Trocheck to score. The Golden Knight pulled Lehner and called a timeout but no dice as the Hurricanes won 4-2.

Up next the Golden Knights take on the Detroit Red Wings Thursday at T-Mobile Arena starting at 7:00 pm local.