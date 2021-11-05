Daily Wrap: Eichel Speaks, Trade and Cap Issues Coming

A pair of players scored four goals on Thursday night. The Vegas Golden Knights steamrolled the Ottawa Senators. Jack Eichel broke his public silence, and Mathew Tkachuk addressed the NHL trade chatter, too. And what comes next for the Golden Knights now that they have the superstar center but are over the NHL salary cap?

There are many days when hockey news is fun. Enjoy basking in the sunlight of the NHL trade market victory.

The Vegas Golden Knights crushed the Senators 5-1. No one reads the postgames the next day, so we’ll skip ahead.

Golden Knights, NHL Trade Chatter, & NHL News:

Vegas Hockey Now: Now that Jack Eichel is a Golden Knight, the team will be $10 million over the salary cap. That means more trades…OR…here’s how GM Kelly McCrimmon can “Kucherov” Eichel.

Sportsnet: Eichel was going to speak on Thursday, trade or no trade. He thought he was headed to the Colorado Avalanche? It’s been hard times for Eichel to get through this ordeal.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames upped the offer for Eichel, and I thought they had the better offer because it included Mathew Tkachuk. However, Tkachuk doesn’t believe the reports he was on the table–an interesting human side of this NHL trade drama.

Boston: Patrice Bergeron popped four goals, and Boston thumped the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1. Not bad, Bergy.

NYI: Anders Lee also scored the hat trick +1. The scrappy New York Islanders keep rolling, and they put a hurtin’ on the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal: Oh, those poor Canadiens. I somehow doubt the Vegas Golden Knights fans will feel bad, but the Canadiens are reeling, and they’re close to punting this season.

San Jose: The Golden Knights rival San Jose Sharks are up…then down. Sheng Peng writes–it’s time for the Sharks to take control.

Vancouver: Travis Hamonic will soon be fully vaccinated, but he can’t travel out of Canada until he is–so the Canucks have a short-term problem.