Daily Wrap: Golden Knights vs. Calgary for Eichel, Tarasenko Wants Out

The NHL trade rumor mill was still buzzing from Thursday evening when Sportsnet reported the Vegas Golden Knights were chasing Jack Eichel. Vegas Hockey Now followed with our report that Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon had competition, including the Calgary Flames. Vladimir Tarasenko still wants out of St. Louis, and the Montreal Canadiens are not a happy group.

The Golden Knights had a rare weekend off. We didn’t know what to do with ourselves.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights did make a move–they added some roster help and claimed forward Michael Amadio off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here’s the news and more on Amadio.

The chief competition right now is the Calgary Flames.

Calgary: Skip the NHL trade rumors–Here’s what the Flames can afford to give for Jack Eichel.

Several sources confirmed NHL trade rumors on Saturday night. Just remember who told you first (that’s us)!

While the situation remains fluid and complex with potential trade of @BuffaloSabres Star Eichel , I'm told both @NHLFlames and @GoldenKnights are among the potential final destinations.

Sportsnet: A little stick tap to our buddy Spector’s Hockey for digging this one up. Yes, Vladimir Tarasenko is filling the net in St. Louis. Yes, he still wants out of St. Louis.

Washington: An excellent feature story by our colleague Sammi Silber. She went one-on-one with Washington Capitals rookie Hendrix Lapierre. At 19-years-old and in the big show, he can’t stop smiling. He’s playing pretty well, too.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks are starting to lose the scent. They have three wins in eight games, and things are getting tense in B.C.

San Jose: Geez, SEVEN San Jose Sharks and two coaches in COVID protocol. The NHL has its first breakthrough outbreak, but San Jose still beat Winnipeg. Inside one of the strangest days in Sharks history.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche are teetering this season. It’s hot and cold in Denver, but the Avs pasted the Wild 4-1 on Saturday. Here are how it went down and the keen observations of Adrian Dater.

Florida: The perfect 8-0 Florida Panthers are now the 8-0-1 Florida Panthers. They finally lost as the Boston Bruins got the best of them in OT.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins got Sidney Crosby back on Saturday. Crosby took a slashing penalty late in regulation (that he disagreed with), which resulted in a penalty shot, and New Jersey?! beat the Penguins 4-2.

Sportsnet: The NHLPA may change leadership on Monday. Players are angry that Donald Fehr appears to have done little about the Kyle Beach / Chicago Blackhawks scandal when he later learned of it. The NHLPA may replace Fehr.