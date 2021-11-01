Daily Wrap: Golden Knights Killing Time, Nothing New on Eichel

In the words of Ben Affleck mocking Jay and Silent Bob, “When Lord, when’s gonna be my time?” The Jack Eichel stalemate on the NHL trade market persists, though we’re pretty sure it’s down to two teams: the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames. The Golden Knights had nearly a week off and are killing some time in eastern Canada before Tuesday’s game in Toronto, and next Saturday’s opponent, the Montreal Canadiens, are off to their worst start since 1941.

Realize, that’s before Pearl Harbor and the American century changed the face of civilization.

Vegas Hockey Now: The NHL trade talks between the Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres are progressing, but — here’s the $10 million question–what can GM Kelly McCrimmon afford to give up for Eichel? Here’s the full analysis.

Also, we’re proud to say with Owen Krepps and the Hockey Now team at the helm, Vegas Hockey Now had its second-best week ever last week! Thank you. Check back every day (all day) for up-to-the-minute hockey news and analysis.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that our moles who have been feeding the Hockey Now network info on the Jack Eichel trade situation helped us break national news, but that’s the kind of coverage you can expect from us.

🎥 DeBoer: I am going to see my parents. They're going to drive in, they're about 4 hours away. It's nice to see old friends. pic.twitter.com/unxbFNrede — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 31, 2021

NHL Trade Chatter, News & National Hockey Now:

Colorado: Erik Johnson missed last season due to injury. It’s been a long time since he scored a goal (March 2020). When Johnson scored on Saturday, the fist pump was intense and well deserved. It was a powerful fist pump.

Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens are in the worst start since the boys took the train, and there were only six teams in the league. Things just keep getting worse.

Pittsburgh: Oh boy. The Penguins got Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter back on Saturday, but the offense was still stagnant. They’ve scored three goals in three games–and the Penguins top wingers are MIA.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames rolled through the Metro Division last week, including a 4-0 shutout of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Steve Macfarlane is also doing a great job covering the team with Calgary Hockey Now. The team keeps winning, and now Sean Monahan and Oliver Kylington are owning it, too.

Ottawa Sun: More NHL trade chatter– the Senators are dangling a couple of players, but they’re desperate for depth at center.

Vancouver: There’s some angst and worry building in the Vancouver Canucks fan base. They’re just 3-5-0. The talented lineup is sputtering, but Rob Simpson writes– “Relax,” Don’t panic Canucks fans.

Washington: The Washington Capitals will take Nic Dowd and Nick Backstrom on their road trip–that must mean the Capitals are close to healthy.

