VHN Daily: Golden Knights Injuries Give Cap Relief; Will Blackhawks Trade Stars?

There is a silver lining to every dark cloud. When the Vegas Golden Knights placed Max Pacioretty on LTIR, they gained millions in salary cap relief. But that’s not why the Golden Knights are struggling, our Dan Kingerski wrote. Also in the Daily, could the Chicago Blackhawks put their stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane on the NHL trade block? Golden Knights divisional rivals kept winning Monday night, including the Calgary Flames, and the Edmonton Oilers may have struck black gold with Zach Hyman.

When it rains in the desert, it pours. How many more Vegas Golden Knights players will hit the injured list? This is starting to look like Pittsburgh (though the Penguins keep winning).

Vegas Hockey Now: Max Pacioretty–you’re up. The Golden Knights put the forward on LTIR, which also created cap space for call-ups.

National Hockey Now columnist Dan Kingerski took a different tact. It’s not the injuries leading to the Golden Knights losing–it’s the offseason inaction. Kingerski writes–No help in the offseason left the Golden Knights vulnerable–and that’s what’s happening;

NHL Trade Talk, & NHL News

NY Post: Larry Brooks can be a flame thrower. At the end of his wonderful Slap Shots, he dropped a little blurb with significant implications. So, when will the Chicago Blackhawks put Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane on the NHL trade block?

Sportsnet: The Oilers think they found the missing link. Toronto dangled Zach Hyman and his rights on the NHL trade market, but eventually, he signed as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers. With leadership, grit, and five goals in five games, Hyman is filling the old Ryan Smyth role.

Colorado: You’ll find no good feelings for the Vegas Golden Knights Rocky Mountain nemesis, the Colorado Avalanche. However, we don’t like to see anyone injured. Steve Stamkos was unpunished for his hit on Samuel Girard. Fortunately, Girard is not seriously injured.

Pittsburgh: Have you ever wondered if teams talk about ways to avoid injuries? Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan says yes, but they’re not always avoidable. And–the Penguins are without their top five players but keep winning. Sullivan had some thoughts on that, too…

Washington: Another Golden Knights nemesis from the past–The Washington Capitals keep winning, too. Alex Ovechkin is off to the best start in his career, and T.J. Oshie popped the hat trick in Monday night’s win over Arizona.

And last but not least, our buddy Sheng Peng has returned from his trip through Canada, covering the San Jose Sharks. Sheng tried to eat his way through Montreal. Good stuff!