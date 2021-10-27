Golden Knights Gameday 7: Brossoit In, Lines, Notes vs Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights (2-4-0) are looking to keep their momentum after last night’s big win over the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Dallas Stars (3-3-0) tonight in Dallas.

That is if they end up getting there. The Golden Knights plane has been a little behind schedule as bad weather in the Dallas area has delayed the team’s flight to today.

I feel like the parents in Home Alone when they realize they left Kevin at home … Did Vegas not fly to Dallas last night from Denver? Delta has 8953 only operating from DAL-LAS tonight after facing the Stars … very confused. We know there was weather in Texas, but … — Sports + Aviation (@SportsAviation) October 27, 2021

Anyways, once they finally get to Dallas the Golden Knights will square off against a Stars team that is back to full form. Aside from Ben Bishop who is out injured reserve, the Stars are completely healthy. Both Blake Comeau and Jason Dickinson will return to the lineup after missing early portions of the season.

The contrary is the status for the Golden Knights who remain depleted with injuries. Mark Stone, Alex Tuch, Alec Martinez, Max Pacioretty, and Nolan Patrick all remain out for the Golden Knights.

Last night the Golden Knights played a simple game and limited the Avalanche to shots from the outside and let Robin Lehner clean up the rest. The game plan will be the same as the enter Dallas with a lineup that is still depleted with injuries.

What to Watch For

It is no secret the Golden Knight’s powerplay has been an absolute dumpster fire as of late. The Golden Knights are the only team in the NHL without a powerplay goal on the season and have gone 0-31 in their last 31 attempts. That statistic dates back to last year’s playoffs.

Vegas had multiple opportunities to cash in on the man-advantage last night against Colorado but failed to do so. This included a one-shot effort on a three-minute penalty. We are going to keep talking about the powerplay until it finally shows up.

Despite no powerplay goals, the Golden Knights got two goals last night in not at 5 on 5 with a shorthanded goal and an empty netter. The empty netter which looked to be scored by Keegan Kolesar initially was later changed to Evgenii Dadonov as he touched it before it went in.

Dadonov passed it to get Kolesar a point, and then stole the goal? Bizarre. pic.twitter.com/z2JgeXSNfG — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) October 27, 2021

Despite this strange goal, Dadonov has been snakebitten in terms of scoring this season. The 32-year old forward was acquired in the offseason by the Golden Knights to add some scoring. Yet the former Florida Panther has yet to truly produce and the Golden Knights need him to ith their current injuries to top scorers.

Another player acquired in the offseason by the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL free agency is Laurent Brossoit. Brossoit will get the start in net tonight after Robin Lehner played the team’s first six games. The 28-year old has spent eight years in the NHL most recently with the Winnipeg Jets as he backed up Connor Hellebyuck. Brossoit has a carrer record of 32-32-5.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Lines per PuckPedia

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith

Peyton Krebs- Chandler Stephenson- Mattias Janmark

Evgenii Dadonov- Nicolas Roy- Keegas Kolesar

William Carrier- Jake Leschyshyn- Brett Howden

Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo

Alec Martinez- Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb- Dylan Coghlan

Laurent Brossoit/Robin Lehner

IR: Alex Tuch, Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud

Projected Dallas Stars Lines per PuckPedia

Jason Robertson- Roope Hintz- Joe Pavelski

Dennis Gurianov- Jamie Benn- Alex Radulov

Joel Kiviranta- Tyler Seguin- Luke Glendenng

Michael Raffl- Radek Faksa- Blake Comeau

Ryan Suter- John Klingberg

Esa Lindell- Miro Heiskanen

Andrej Sekera- Jani Hakanpaa

Anton Khudobin/Brayden Holtby

IR: Ben Bishop

How to Watch/Listen

TV: At&t Sportsnet 5:30 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM