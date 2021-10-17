VHN Daily: Kolesar, Patrick connect; Hat tricks galore

With Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone expected to be out for a while, it opens the door for someone to step up and help the Vegas Golden Knights.

Perhaps Keegan Kolesar and Nolan Patrick are part of that equation. The two Winnipeg natives know each other and have trained together in the offseason. Now, they figure to be linemates with Evgenii Dadonov to comprise a No. 2 line behind Reilly Smith, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault.

“Patty and I have played together,” Kolesar said. “We’re from God’s country.”

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

There were a pair of hat tricks recorded around the NHL Saturday. Sam Bennett notched one for Florida. Connor McDavid did it for Edmonton. Two days prior, Anze Kopitar and Tyler Bertuzzi had three-goal games for Los Angeles and Detroit respectively.

FloridaHockeyNow: George Richards has the details of Sam Bennett’s big night in the Florida Panthers’ impressive 5-1 win over the Islanders, who are off to an 0-2 start.

CalgaryHockeyNow: Connor McDavid is never easy to play against. The Calgary Flames know that better than anyone. Steve Macfarlane has the details of how No. 97 spoiled the C of Red’s season opener.

PittsburghHockeyNow: Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to Pittsburgh in a different uniform ended the same way it did the first time he was back as the enemy when he was with the Golden Knights. Fleury was the losing goaltender Saturday as the Penguins defeated the Blackhawks. Dan Kingerski wonders if this is the last time Penguins fans get to see Flower in PPG Paints Arena?

VancouverHockeyNow: The Canucks dominated in Detroit but the Red Wings got the desired result. Rob Simpson has the details.

DetroitHockeyNow: The Red Wings were without their captain but despite not having Dylan Larkin, they still found a way to defeat Vancouver. Kevin Allen explains how they did it.

TorontoHockeyNow: The Maple Leafs returned the favor to the Ottawa Senators, winning Saturday after falling to the Sens Thursday.

MontrealHockeyNow: Gerard Gallant had to go north of the border to get his first win as coach of the New York Rangers as the Broadway Blueshirts beat the Canadiens, who are obviously struggling without goaltender Carey Price.

NYIHockeyNow: Gallant has a W for 2021-22. Barry Trotz does not. The Islanders’ defense is leaking badly and Christian Arnold explains what is going on.

SanJoseHockeyNow: The Sharks got off to a good start with a season-opening win over Winnipeg. Sheng Peng breaks down San Jose’s 4-3 victory.

ColoradoHockeyNow: The Avalanche honored late GM Pierre Lacroix prior to the game in a moving ceremony. Terry Frei was there for the trip down memory lane.

RIP Leo Boivin. The hard-nosed defenseman who played 19 years in the NHL for five teams, most notably with the Bruins, died Saturday. He was 89. Boivin was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1986.