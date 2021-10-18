VHN Daily: Knights back on ice today; troubling news on Hayes’ death

We start the week with a little bit of optimism for the Vegas Golden Knights, who are dealing with a rash of injuries and will be without Max Pacioretty and likely Mark Stone, the team’s top scorers, for a while.

There’s a possibility injured center Nicolas Roy and forward William Carrier can return to the lineup this week. We’ll know more this morning when the team returns to the ice for practice at City National Arena after getting Sunday off. The Knights are back in action Wednesday when they host the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena for the first of a three-game homestand. They’ll play Edmonton Friday and the New York Islanders Sunday in what is a three-games-in-five-days stretch.

We should also know more about Stone’s situation after the captain was injured last Thursday on a non-contact play in Vegas’ 6-2 loss to the Kings. Stone was supposed to have seen a doctor Saturday so coach Peter DeBoer should have an update.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

BostonHockeyNow: There is also some sad news off the ice as we begin the new week. Jimmy Hayes’ family reports the recently deceased winger had Fentanyl and cocaine in his system and may have contributed to his death. Jimmy Murphy has the details of this troubling story.

VancouverHockeyNow: There was also troubling news out of Vancouver involving the children of Canucks GM Jim Benning. His son and daughter were attacked at a Vancouver nightclub with his son Nicholas reportedly landing in the hospital after an altercation involving four men. Rob Simpson has more on the incident.

SanJoseHockeyNow: There was bad news out of San Jose as Sheng Peng reports that surgery is awaiting Nikolai Knyzhov, the Sharks’ defenseman, who has been dealing with a lower body injury and is expected to miss two months.

NYIHockeyNow: Do the Islanders miss Matt Martin? Absolutely, says Christian Arnold, who says the tough winger who is a member of the Isles’ “Identity Line” brings more than just grit when he’s out there and things aren’t quite the same.

ColoradoHockeyNow: Nathan MacKinnon continues to test positive for COVID-19 and the Avalanche star remains in the NHL’s protocol. Adrian Dater said MacKinnon will not travel with the Avs to Washington for Tuesday’s game against the Capitals.

PittsburghHockeyNow: Here’s some good news, at least for Penguins fans. Dan Kingerski reports that defenseman Mike Matheson may be close to returning to the Pens’ lineup.

FloridaHockeyNow: Could beleaguered Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky be getting his mojo back? George Richards says there are signs that indicate Bob is back.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Sammi Silber’s Capitals Notebook focuses on Alex Ovechkin’s hot start.

DetroitHockeyNow: Bob Duff points out that while the red Wings may have some issues, the salary cap is not one of them. Steve Yzerman has handled the cap deftly and Detroit has more than $12 million in cap space available.