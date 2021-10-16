VHN Daily: Waiting on doctor re: Stone; McAvoy gets paid

Mark Stone’s injury situation remains shrouded in secrecy as the Vegas Golden Knights captain is expected to see a doctor Saturday and have whatever is ailing him checked out.

The Knights were off Friday after Stone was injured on a non-contact play in the second period and did not return in Vegas’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. They return to practice Saturday morning at City National Arena.

Coach Peter DeBoer said Friday he hoped to have some news this weekend as to Stone’s status. The Golden Knights resume their season Wednesday when they host the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena.

