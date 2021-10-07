VHN Daily: William Carrier lucky; Ryan Reaves not so much

William Carrier was fortunate the skate he took to the face Tuesday in the Vegas Golden Knights’ preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche caught him below his eye.

“It could’ve been real serious,” Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said Wednesday.

The accidental incident happened in the second period when Avs defenseman Kurtis MacDermid lost his balance and his skate came up and caught Carrier under his visor. Carrier was bleeding and the initial fear was he may have injured his eye.

“It was a few millimeters from his eye,” DeBoer said.

Carrier didn’t practice Wednesday and he’ll likely be held out of Thursday’s preseason game vs. Arizona and likely won’t play Saturday against San Jose. It may open the door for someone to claim a roster spot.

William Carrier’s former Vegas linemate, Ryan Reaves, also was injured as the New York Rangers’ forward got tangled up with New Jersey’s P.K. Subban Wednesday and injured his ankle. Reaves had to be helped off the ice at Madison Square Garden. According to sportsnet.ca, the Rangers thought Subban slew-footed Reaves and Chris Kreider was ready to drop the gloves and go with Subban, who did not engage him in combat.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

ColoradoHockeyNow: While we’re on the subject of injuries, Adrian Dater reports that Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz’s leg injury suffered Tuesday against the Golden Knights isn’t as serious as first believed.

SanJoseHockeyNow: Tomas Hertl is not interested in a contract extension with the San Jose Sharks. At least not right now.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Sammi Silber said Evgeny Kuznetsov was the Capitals’ best player on the ice Wednesday in their 4-3 preseason win over the Bruins with goaltender Vitek Vanecek not far behind.

BostonHockeyNow: Joe Haggerty said even though the Bruins lost, having Charlie Coyle back on the ice and playing well was far more important.

PittsburghHockeyNow: The Penguins play the Red Wings in Detroit Thursday and Shelly Anderson reports that the final roster remains in a state of flux as the Pens called up four players.

DetroitHockeyNow: Interesting story from Bob Duff on the Red Wings legends who may not be real Red Wings legends.

VancouverHockeyNow: Is Doug Jarvis’ ironman streak in jeopardy? According to our Rob Simpson, Jarvis, who works for the Canucks as an advisor, is keeping an eye on Keith Yandle, who is with the Flyers and is 42 games away from tying Jarvis’ mark of 964 consecutive games played.