VHN Daily: Krebs making strong case to stick; Olympians abound

For the Vegas Golden Knights, there weren’t a lot of encouraging things to come out of Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. But if you’re a Golden Knights fan and you’re looking for a silver lining, it might be the fact that Peyton Krebs had another strong effort.

The rookie forward continues to make his case for claiming a spot on the Golden Knights’ opening night roster Tuesday and coach Peter DeBoer said Krebs is worthy of further observation. Expect to see Krebs on the ice at SAP Arena when the Knights close out their preseason slate at San Jose vs. the Sharks.

No other Golden Knights were named as early Olympic attendees Thursday after Alex Pietrangelo was selected by Canada earlier the week, but it was a good day for the Panthers’ Sasha Barkov and Boston’s Pastrnak, who have their tickets to Beijing punched with Finland and Sweden respectively.

It’s also going to be lucrative for the duo as well. Elliotte Friedman was reporting on Twitter this morning that the Florida Panthers are going to keep Barkov in Sunrise to the tune of an eight-year extension with an AAV of $10 million. That’s pretty good cake.

Here’s George Richards’ story on Barkov’s joining Team Finland.

Pastrnak unveiled his own brand of pasta Thursday. Hopefully it’ll do better than Wayne Gretzky’s cereal did. It should be a hot item throughout New England.

ColoradoHockeyNow: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar tested positive for COVID-19and will be away from the team. You may recall he had a scare during last year’s playoffs where he was thought to have tested positive. But it was a false positive and Bednar coached that night against Vegas. Not so lucky this time. Adrian Dater has the details.

VancouverHockeyNow: The Canucks had more COVID-19 news (like they really needed any more?), but at least this time, it was positive in a good way as Justin Bailey returned to the lineup after being out two weeks with the virus.

SanJoseHockeyNow: The Sharks claimed former Canucks forward Jonah Gadjovich off waivers. Will he help boost the offense?

NYIHockeyNow: The Islanders battled the New York-area traffic to get to Newark to face the Devils Thursday, only to have the game canceled due to a partial power blackout at Prudential Center. Wonder how the ride back to the Island was?

PittsburghHockeyNow: The Penguins are trying to get their roster finalized for opening night and like most teams, they’re struggling to make decisions.